Kids under 12 should not be braaing as it poses fire safety risks, says expert
Lester Kiewit speaks to Zaitoon Rabaney, National Executive Director of ChildSafe, based at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital about the age kids should be braaing.
Homes this weekend for many South Africans will be filled with the smell of braai fire, roostekoek, and braaivleis to celebrate Heritage Day.
Part of the Heritage Day festivities include passing down knowledge, culture, and traditions - like braaing to younger generations.
But, when should we pass on the tongs and grills to kids to teach them how to braai since the fire poses a safety risk?
Rabaney confirms that burns from fires are one of the most common injuries that bring kids to Red Cross.
Because of this, Rabaney says that braai's designed for kids to handle "is a big issue."
Rabaney continues to say that fire safety education should start at a young age and should be reinforced all the time.
We need to be mindful about how we educate kids about fire safety and its dangers. Anyone under the age of 12 years old should not be braaing - even if there is complete adult supervision. Anything can happen and there are great risks are involved.Zaitoon Rabaney, National Executive Director - Red Cross
Rabaney suggests that fire safety should be taught when a child has the ability to understand the consequences of fire hazards and does not recommend that parents teach kids under the age of 10 years old how to braai.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Kids under 12 should not be braaing as it poses fire safety risks, says expert
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/D99y38Na5Xo
