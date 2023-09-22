Navy tragedy: ‘It's hard to say they could've foreseen it'
John Maytham speaks with Arne Soderland, a retired admiral in the SA Navy
The crew of the SAS Manthatisi were conducting a training exercise when tragedy struck.
Seven mariners were swept out to sea by high waves off the coast of Kommetjie, near Cape Town.
RELATED: SA Navy to have inquiry into submarine disaster; festival in CT cancelled
The NSRI embarked on a rescue mission, and four of the mariners survived but unfortunately the remaining three did not.
Soderland says, in 1977 he was washed off the deck of a strike craft during a training exercise, so he knows how unpredictable the sea can be.
I had a safety line on, I went over the side but my buffer, who was a very strong man, grabbed me and pulled me back on board.Arne Soderland, Retired Admiral - SA Navy
RELATED: How the investigation into the deaths of 3 SA Navy officers will unfold
If I had gone in, I don’t think I would have survived either.Arne Soderland, Retired Admiral - SA Navy
He adds that the Navy does not have much time to go on sea, so they have to take every opportunity they can to train.
It is hard to say they could have foreseen it. I definitely can’t say they shouldn’t have done it because I’m sure they would have taken the right precautions.Arne Soderland, Retired Admiral - SA Navy
He says that as tragic as this was, he does not think there is anyone to blame.
The ones we lost were very valuable members.Arne Soderland, Retired Admiral - SA Navy
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Navy tragedy: ‘It's hard to say they could've foreseen it'
Source : Carlo Petersen/Eyewitness News
More from Local
[WATCH]: Yoh! Man defies the odds and deliver home DIY pipes in his Opel Corsa
Ingonyama Trust highlights rife issue in SA: insecure land tenure in rural areas
The Ingonyama Trust administers about a third of the land in KwaZulu-Natal province.Read More
SAWS cautions of stormy weather in parts of SA over the weekend
Forecasters said an intense spring cut-off low is expected to affect large parts of South Africa from this Saturday until Tuesday next week, bringing with it rain, wind, and rough seas.Read More
Cape Town firefighters save burning Cargo Ship
Cape Town firefighters set off to save a burning cargo ship out at sea.Read More
Sunday marks Heritage Day, but what exactly does that mean?
This Sunday is Heritage Day, a day to celebrate our ‘South African-ness.’Read More
How the investigation into the deaths of 3 SA Navy officers will unfold
More information about the deaths of three navy mariners off the Kommetjie coast near Cape Town is starting to come to light.Read More
Grindr kidnapping: 7 men arrested linked to 86 more cases involving queer people
The men were arrested in connection with the abduction of an 18-year-old student in Johannesburg. It's understood the victim was lured using the Grindr dating app.Read More
Kommetjie coast tragedy: All safety measures were taken during drill – SA Navy
On Wednesday afternoon, three mariners died off the coast of Kommetjie, while four others were safely rescued during a vertical transfer evolution drill.Read More
SA non-profit named as finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, 2023
ABALOBI helps improve the lives of fishing communities while changing the way they fish to a more sustainable approach.Read More