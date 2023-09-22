



John Maytham speaks with Arne Soderland, a retired admiral in the SA Navy

The crew of the SAS Manthatisi were conducting a training exercise when tragedy struck.

Seven mariners were swept out to sea by high waves off the coast of Kommetjie, near Cape Town.

RELATED: SA Navy to have inquiry into submarine disaster; festival in CT cancelled

The NSRI embarked on a rescue mission, and four of the mariners survived but unfortunately the remaining three did not.

Soderland says, in 1977 he was washed off the deck of a strike craft during a training exercise, so he knows how unpredictable the sea can be.

I had a safety line on, I went over the side but my buffer, who was a very strong man, grabbed me and pulled me back on board. Arne Soderland, Retired Admiral - SA Navy

RELATED: How the investigation into the deaths of 3 SA Navy officers will unfold

If I had gone in, I don’t think I would have survived either. Arne Soderland, Retired Admiral - SA Navy

He adds that the Navy does not have much time to go on sea, so they have to take every opportunity they can to train.

The SAS Manthatisi at anchor at the SA Navy dockyard in Simon's Town, Cape Town on 21 September 2023. Three crew members of the submarine died during a training exercise off the coast of Kommetjie on 20 September 2023. Picture: Carlo Petersen/Eyewitness News

It is hard to say they could have foreseen it. I definitely can’t say they shouldn’t have done it because I’m sure they would have taken the right precautions. Arne Soderland, Retired Admiral - SA Navy

He says that as tragic as this was, he does not think there is anyone to blame.

The ones we lost were very valuable members. Arne Soderland, Retired Admiral - SA Navy

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Navy tragedy: ‘It's hard to say they could've foreseen it'