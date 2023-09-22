"SA's changing strategy because they're worried about Ireland." Irish rugby fan
Lester Kiewit speaks to Irishman, Mark Meehan, the chairman from Munster's Rugby Supporters Club about this week's most talked about Rugby World Cup clash: South Africa vs Ireland.
Kiewit predicts that tomorrow's kick-off (at 9pm) between South Africa and Ireland will be one of the biggest games of the tournament so far.
Kiewit notes that this will be the first time the world's number one in rugby (Ireland) and the world's number two (South Africa) will meet at a Rugby World Cup.
Ireland appeared at two more world cups than South Africa but did not passed a quarter final while South Africa's won three world cups, confirms Kiewit.
While Kiewit predicts that South Africa has set the tactics of nuclear destruction with a seven forwards to one back split to win, Meehan says that this strategy is only in place because the Boks see Ireland as a threatening competitor.
I really think we're going to win. South Africa's changing strategy because they're worried about Ireland.Mark Meehan, Chairman - Munster's Rugby Supporters Club
Meehan says that he's looking forward to what he knows will be a great game, he says Ireland's strength lies in not changing how they play.
Ireland is the world's number one team and won't change what they do or how they play. It will come down to tactics and clever rugby. We've beaten South Africa before so statistically we can win again.Mark Meehan, Chairman - Munster's Rugby Supporters Club
While Meehan and Kiewit can't agree on who'll play the game best - they do agree on letting the best team win.
