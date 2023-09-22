SAWS cautions of stormy weather in parts of SA over the weekend
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that another “significant” storm system could hit the country over the weekend.
Forecasters said an intense spring cut-off low is expected to affect large parts of South Africa from this Saturday until Tuesday next week, bringing with it rain, wind, and rough seas.
This comes as the country is still reeling from a severe storm that hit the hinterland this week, and from massive waves that rocked the coast last weekend.
The Weather Service said widespread showers and thundershowers can be expected across western, central, and southern South Africa, particularly from Sunday onwards.
Strong to gale-force winds, very rough seas of four to six metres, and even possible light snowfall in the Eastern Cape and Lesotho are also expected.
However, the Weather Service said this forecast is still subject to change and that further updates would be provided in due course.
This article first appeared on EWN : SAWS cautions of stormy weather in parts of SA over the weekend
