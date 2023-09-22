Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
World

Police take back Venezuelan prison turned into LITERAL gangster paradise

22 September 2023 12:03 PM
by Keely Goodall
Jail
gangsters

Venezuelan authorities seized a prison taken over by a gang and found rocket launchers and a zoo inside.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent (Skip to 01:58)

A prison in Venezuela had reportedly been taken over by the Tren de Aragua gang, who turned it into their headquarters.

They are a violent drug cartel with hundreds of members inside and outside the prison.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

The leader used to come and go at will.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

They kitted the prison out with a pool, nightclub and zoo and other contraband items.

I’m thinking they could turn this into a five-star hotel.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Authorities found rocket launchers, bitcoin mining machines, drugs, expensive motorbikes, and an enormous number of other weapons.

The wives and girlfriends of several of the prisoners were also living with them in the facility.

The operation had been planned for over a year and involved 11 000 police officers with tanks and armored vehicles.

Prison / Picture: Pexels
Prison / Picture: Pexels

That will tell you how out of control it was.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
