AmaZulu a ‘fresh start’ for midfielder Ben Motshwari
Robert Marawa speaks to professional footballer Ben Motshwari, amid his transfer to AmaZulu FC.
The veteran, who won two MTN8 titles with Orlando Pirates, was released from the club ahead of the PSL’s transfer deadline day on 22 September.
He signed on with the club until June next year with an option to extend it into 2025.
A change of environment will be good for him, says the 32-year-old.
He was out of favor with the Buccaneers, having been left out of all their match-day squads for the season so far.
Having less game time played with his confidence as a player.
Motshwari credits his support system for keeping him on track and motivating him to not give up.
I was fortunate enough to have people who wereclose to me, my mom and my agent were always there. In terms of me being in the right state of mind, I was lucky to have them during those times.Ben Motshwari, footballer – AmaZulu FC
Coming here [to AmaZulu] for me, it’s a fresh start just to forget about things that I’ve went through. I think this is the perfect start for me to try and raise my game again.Ben Motshwari, footballer – AmaZulu FC
The move to the Durban club was not a difficult choice, says Motshwari.
AmaZulu’s vision and goal to compete for titles and make strides resonated with him.
[Orlando Pirates] once played a final with them, they were second on the log not so long ago, so the capabilities are there. This is where I feel like, this is my direction, this is where I want to go also, not just being there and playing in the league, trying to survive every season.Ben Motshwari, footballer – AmaZulu
The intention is there, you can see it at training, the level of competition amongst ourselves. Players want to play, they want to compete. It’s a great environment to be in.Ben Motshwari, footballer – AmaZulu
This article first appeared on 947 : AmaZulu a 'fresh start' for midfielder Ben Motshwari
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=800373445421196&set=pb.100063456433043.-2207520000&type=3
