South Africa's Water Crisis and Climate Change Challenges





South Africa is one of the driest countries in the world, and its water resources are under significant stress due to rising temperatures, growing populations, and climate change. The Water Research Commission is focused on future-proofing the country's water resources and mitigating the most severe impacts of climate change.

The commission identifies research needs related to water and sanitation, including from the Department of Water Sanitation, local government, domestic users, agriculture, and mining industries. The commission then funds and supports researchers to conduct the necessary research to provide scientific evidence to solve problems or to show how not to do things.

In addition to research, the commission focuses on knowledge distribution, taking research outputs into the public domain, and influencing policy. The commission provides advice to the Department of Water and Sanitation on water and sanitation matters.

The status of South Africa's water resources is a matter of concern. The country faces significant challenges related to water availability, storage capacity, and seasonality as well as climate change. The commission is working on ensuring the preservation of water resources and taking care of natural resources like rivers, which is critical to saving this precious resource.

We do have water and we do have challenges around water availability but that doesn't mean we don't have enough Dr Jennifer Molwantwa, CEO - The Water Research Commission

It means when your cup is half full, how do you manage utilizing that half to still serve the population that you need to serve? Dr Jennifer Molwantwa, CEO - The Water Research Commission

South Africa has groundwater resources, but the commission acknowledges that there are areas in the country where there are no rivers and no access to groundwater. The commission is committed to ensuring water availability in these areas, as well as addressing the challenges faced by those who depend on water for their livelihoods.

The Water Research Commission is an essential agency in South Africa's efforts to future-proof its water resources and mitigate the impacts of climate change. Through research, knowledge dissemination, and policy influence, the commission is working towards a water-secure future for the country.