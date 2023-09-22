Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH]: Yoh! Man defies the odds and deliver home DIY pipes in his Opel Corsa

22 September 2023 12:30 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
building materials
Opel Corsa
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

Living in South Africa neh...

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

In desperate times, desperate measures are required in South Africa, isn't it?

Despite the odds, this driver blue-ticked a delivery truck to carry his house pipes.

As an alternative to hiring a delivery truck, he drove his own Opel Corsa to his house to deliver his materials.

Check out other viral stories here.




