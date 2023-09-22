[WATCH]: NCOAH!! Father, Tamar Green serenades his son with adorable song
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A video of Broadway singer Tamar Green serenading his son has gone viral.
A sweet melody was sung to his three-month-old son Amari-Josiah.
The sight of him holding his son in his hands while singing was adorable and beautiful.
Check out other viral stories here.
FATHER SERENADING HIS SON!' GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) September 21, 2023
Broadway singer Tamar Greene sings to his three-month-old son Amari-Josiah and it's simply spectacular! An adorable and beautiful moment to cherish.
FOLLOW: (🎥tamar.greene lindsayrobertsgreene)
pic.twitter.com/aYFb4KcTC4
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
