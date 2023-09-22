[WATCH]: NCOAH!! Father, Tamar Green serenades his son with adorable song





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A video of Broadway singer Tamar Green serenading his son has gone viral.

A sweet melody was sung to his three-month-old son Amari-Josiah.

The sight of him holding his son in his hands while singing was adorable and beautiful.

Check out other viral stories here.

FATHER SERENADING HIS SON!



Broadway singer Tamar Greene sings to his three-month-old son Amari-Josiah and it's simply spectacular! An adorable and beautiful moment to cherish.



FOLLOW: (🎥tamar.greene lindsayrobertsgreene)



pic.twitter.com/aYFb4KcTC4 ' GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) September 21, 2023

Scroll above to see what else is going viral.