SA vs Ireland: 'We're going to bulldoze them into submission'
Clarence Ford interviews Jan de Koning, Managing Editor at Rugby365.com.
The countdown is on as World Champion South Africa takes on Ireland on Saturday, in what's predicted to be one of the biggest games of the tournament so far.
The #Springboks team to face Ireland in Paris on Saturday - more here: https://t.co/hXGBgEFsJA 🤝#StrongerTogether #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/owoyetimBa' Springboks (@Springboks) September 19, 2023
Springbok squad to play Ireland:
Springboks – 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff.
Subs: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Jean Kleyn, 20 RG Snyman, 21 Marco van Staden, 22 Kwagga Smith, 23
The selection has raised many eyebrows (and heart rates) given to the fact that the coaching staff have opted for a 7-1 split on the bench, with many questioning if the World Cup is the right time to implement this risky move.
While others may have some reservations, Koning says that we're the "only country with enormous depth" and while Ireland may bring in more backs in the second half to tire out ours, we will continue to use "blunt force".
Both Ford and Koning agree that "We're going to bulldoze Ireland into submission."
The Springboks play Ireland on Saturday at 9pm.
It's all about tactics and strategy.Jan de Koning, Managing Editor – Rugby365.com
They [Ireland] don't have the depth that we have.Jan de Koning, Managing Editor – Rugby365.com
