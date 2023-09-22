Ukraine strikes Wagner mercenaries in Sudan: 'It's raised the stakes'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent (skip to 02:41)
A series of drone strikes, and a ground operation were recently directed at a militia backed by the Wagner group in Sudan according to CNN.
It is believed that Ukraine is behind this, which suggests that the fighting linked to the war between Russia and Ukraine has moved from the frontlines.
RELATED: Russia deploys elite fighting group as Ukraine counter-offensive sees some gains
At this stage Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Cornish says that the drones used where the same kind that are used by Ukraine.
This has raised the stakes for those wanting Russian support in Africa.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
This is the first time that of Ukraine getting involved in Africa.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ukraine strikes Wagner mercenaries in Sudan: 'It's raised the stakes'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_182028628_soldier-with-assault-rifle-and-flag-of-ukraine-ukrainian-soldier-with-assault-rifle-ak-.html?vti=nnbobu7qk5kj620y45-1-1
