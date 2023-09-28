World Tourism Day: South Africa's Focus on Green Investments and Domestic Travel





World Tourism Day also has an objective to promote the importance of tourism towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals through its social, cultural, political and economic value.

The purpose of highlighting Tourism Month is to create awareness about domestic tourism activities planned and to enthuse South Africans to travel their country.

Since World Tourism Day is celebrated in September, the month is also known as Tourism Month in South Africa and different activations are done as informed by the UNWTO theme for the year, as well national priorities for tourism. These activations take place across all provinces throughout the month.

The UNWTO has identified investments as one of the key priorities for tourism’s recovery and future growth and development. For World Tourism Day 2023, the UNWTO highlights the need for more and better-targeted investments for people, for planet and for prosperity. It is the time for new and innovative solutions, not just traditional investments that promote and underpin economic growth and productivity.

World Tourism Day 2023 is a call to action to the international community, governments, multilateral financial institutions, development partners and private sector investors to unite around a new tourism investment strategy. The international observance day for tourism highlighted the vital need to deliver investment for projects that work for People (by investing in education and skills), Planet (by investing in sustainable infrastructure and accelerating green transformation) and Prosperity (by investing in innovation, technology and entrepreneurship).

In line with the 2023 theme, the UNWTO has identified investments as one of the key priorities for tourism’s recovery and future growth and development. As the North West Province was the official host of 2023 Tourism Month, the Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille together with the Deputy Minister, Fish Mahlalela, launched Tourism Month on 1 August 2023 in Rustenburg, under the UNTWO theme: “Tourism and Green Investments.” The launch saw the start of South African Tourism promoting the Sho’t Left week taking place in September to provide South Africasn with affordable domestic tourism options.

Locally, the World Tourism Day celebration is held under the Domestic Tourism campaign. It aims to foster awareness about domestic travel among communities as well as create awareness about the importance of tourism to the economy. This is important as domestic tourism is a significant pillar in the recovery process. The localised theme is “Investment for People, for Planet and for Prosperity.”

The Department then shares the localised theme with all nine provinces and key stakeholders through the Tourism Month Project Steering Committee (TMPSC) and Provinces then plan their tourism month programme aligned to the theme. In some instances, the theme is further localised by specific provinces.

Tourism Month and World Tourism Day are hosted in lesser visited locations to address geographic spread and to introduce domestic tourists to lesser known places.

The North West Province hosts many cultural gems and natural attractions. It is an idyllic province with all year sunny climate with various cultural and historical attractions. It is known as South Africa’s “platinum province” for its vast underground resources and also produces platinum, gold diamonds and uranium. Popular destinations are the Magaliesberg Region and Pilanesberg Nature Reserve. The North West Province is also home to the world-renowned Sun City Resort and Hartebeespoort Aerial Cableway. The UNESCO Taung Skull Fossil World Heritage Site can also be found there.

702 and CapeTalk joined in on the World Tourism Day celebrations as Clement Manyathela and Clnrence Ford Broadcasted their shows live from the Seasons Leisure Golf Spa in Hartbeespoort in the North West.

World Tourism Day is a United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) initiative, celebrated every year on 27 September.

