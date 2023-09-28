World Tourism Day: South Africa's Focus on Green Investments and Domestic Travel

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What can your car key reveal to a forensic investigator about your car? Data that many vehicles collect can reveal the patterns of our daily lives and provide insights into our behaviour and actions 28 September 2023 2:50 PM
Got phone insurance? Read this to make sure you don't invalidate it unknowingly Could you be unwittingly invalidating your cellphone insurance policy? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says, it's possible. 28 September 2023 1:55 PM
[LISTEN] ‘We must elect people who will do the things that make a difference’ When South Africa faces one crisis after another, it raises the question of whether we have a deficit of great leaders. 28 September 2023 1:24 PM
View all Local
South Africa's Water Crisis and Climate Change Challenges Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South... 28 September 2023 12:43 PM
[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery' Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures. 28 September 2023 9:46 AM
Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big' Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our e... 27 September 2023 7:09 PM
View all Politics
Spar to exit Poland, while botched local SAP project costs it R1.4 billion Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the Spar Group's troubles from independent investment analyst Chris Gilmour (Gilmour Research). 28 September 2023 7:41 PM
Capitec Bank adds 1 million new clients in six months Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Gerrie Fourie after Capitec Bank posts its half-year results. 28 September 2023 6:54 PM
Old Mutual profits under pressure, but dividend increased by over a quarter Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson after Old Mutual posts its half-year results. 27 September 2023 9:05 PM
View all Business
What do people think about when they go to sleep? Good news, there are techniques you can use to change the style and content of your pre-sleep thoughts. 28 September 2023 3:13 PM
[WATCH] Breathtaking short film dives into the magical world of sharks and rays Sharks and rays are feared in our waters, but they are also in desperate need of protection. 28 September 2023 3:05 PM
250 dogs get vaxxed in World Rabies Day initiative by Mdzananda Animal Clinic It's World Rabies Day today (28 September) and Mdzananda Animal Clinic is doing their bit to help prevent the spread of this fatal... 28 September 2023 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years A big win for women in motorsport! 28 September 2023 11:55 AM
‘What have I done to football that it's doing this to me?’ - Mpho Makola Former Polokwane City midfielder, Mpho Makola touches on the ups and downs of his football career. 28 September 2023 10:46 AM
"When sport stars fall on hard times, we're there to help." Sport Legends Trust Here's how to illicit help from the organisation. 28 September 2023 10:39 AM
View all Sport
Hollywood writers strike comes to an end after 5 months The Writers Guild agreed to a deal, putting an end to the 148-day strike. 28 September 2023 1:18 PM
No flocking joke! Sheep live the high life after eating medical-grade cannaBAAs Should these sheep be behind baas for being so baad? 28 September 2023 10:54 AM
Rocking the Daisies postponed to 17-19 November due to disastrous floods Rocking the Daisies' team confirms that both Cape Town and Jozi festival dates have been postponed. 28 September 2023 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change. 28 September 2023 11:10 AM
15-year-old UK school girl murdered by boy while protecting her friend A 15-year-old schoolgirl was stabbed to death while protecting her friend from an ex on a Croydon bus. 28 September 2023 11:02 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

World Tourism Day: South Africa's Focus on Green Investments and Domestic Travel

* 28 September 2023 12:54 PM
by Sponsored Content

World Tourism Day is a United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) initiative, celebrated every year on 27 September.
this-content-is-sponsored-by-png

World Tourism Day also has an objective to promote the importance of tourism towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals through its social, cultural, political and economic value.

The purpose of highlighting Tourism Month is to create awareness about domestic tourism activities planned and to enthuse South Africans to travel their country.

Since World Tourism Day is celebrated in September, the month is also known as Tourism Month in South Africa and different activations are done as informed by the UNWTO theme for the year, as well national priorities for tourism. These activations take place across all provinces throughout the month.

The UNWTO has identified investments as one of the key priorities for tourism’s recovery and future growth and development. For World Tourism Day 2023, the UNWTO highlights the need for more and better-targeted investments for people, for planet and for prosperity. It is the time for new and innovative solutions, not just traditional investments that promote and underpin economic growth and productivity.

World Tourism Day 2023 is a call to action to the international community, governments, multilateral financial institutions, development partners and private sector investors to unite around a new tourism investment strategy. The international observance day for tourism highlighted the vital need to deliver investment for projects that work for People (by investing in education and skills), Planet (by investing in sustainable infrastructure and accelerating green transformation) and Prosperity (by investing in innovation, technology and entrepreneurship).

In line with the 2023 theme, the UNWTO has identified investments as one of the key priorities for tourism’s recovery and future growth and development. As the North West Province was the official host of 2023 Tourism Month, the Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille together with the Deputy Minister, Fish Mahlalela, launched Tourism Month on 1 August 2023 in Rustenburg, under the UNTWO theme: “Tourism and Green Investments.” The launch saw the start of South African Tourism promoting the Sho’t Left week taking place in September to provide South Africasn with affordable domestic tourism options.

Locally, the World Tourism Day celebration is held under the Domestic Tourism campaign. It aims to foster awareness about domestic travel among communities as well as create awareness about the importance of tourism to the economy. This is important as domestic tourism is a significant pillar in the recovery process. The localised theme is “Investment for People, for Planet and for Prosperity.”

The Department then shares the localised theme with all nine provinces and key stakeholders through the Tourism Month Project Steering Committee (TMPSC) and Provinces then plan their tourism month programme aligned to the theme. In some instances, the theme is further localised by specific provinces.

Tourism Month and World Tourism Day are hosted in lesser visited locations to address geographic spread and to introduce domestic tourists to lesser known places.

The North West Province hosts many cultural gems and natural attractions. It is an idyllic province with all year sunny climate with various cultural and historical attractions. It is known as South Africa’s “platinum province” for its vast underground resources and also produces platinum, gold diamonds and uranium. Popular destinations are the Magaliesberg Region and Pilanesberg Nature Reserve. The North West Province is also home to the world-renowned Sun City Resort and Hartebeespoort Aerial Cableway. The UNESCO Taung Skull Fossil World Heritage Site can also be found there.

702 and CapeTalk joined in on the World Tourism Day celebrations as Clement Manyathela and Clnrence Ford Broadcasted their shows live from the Seasons Leisure Golf Spa in Hartbeespoort in the North West.

World Tourism Day is a United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) initiative, celebrated every year on 27 September.
World Tourism Day is a United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) initiative, celebrated every year on 27 September.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : World Tourism Day: South Africa's Focus on Green Investments and Domestic Travel




* 28 September 2023 12:54 PM
by Sponsored Content

Trending

[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery'

Local Politics Elections

Doctors sued for making patient look alive to 'cover up' death

Lifestyle

‘What have I done to football that it's doing this to me?’ - Mpho Makola

Sport

EWN Highlights

BRICS Parliamentary Forum eyes quotas on export of national resources to West

28 September 2023 9:24 PM

WC MPLs criticise Social Development Minister Zulu for grant payments failure

28 September 2023 8:49 PM

eThekwini on standby for expected disruptive rains

28 September 2023 8:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA