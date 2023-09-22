Streaming issues? Report here
'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption'

22 September 2023 4:54 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Government cost cutting

Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary at Cosatu.

Last month the National Treasury announced that they'd be implementing cost cutting as a means to keep government afloat.

This will have dire consequences to departments that are already reeling from previous cuts that threaten service delivery to the vulnerable and poor.

Unfortunately, the ones who will be receiving the short end of the stick are everyday South Africans who already struggling to make ends meet.

While government has suggested that they're running out of funds, Shilowa believes that there are funds, however, it's been allocated and used incorrectly.

He adds that we need to take our complaints further than just social media, and have our voices and concerns heard by government to address the country's economic crisis.

@ golibtolibov/123rf.com
@ golibtolibov/123rf.com

RELATED: Government's downsizing plans will be a 'disaster' - Public Servants Association

RELATED: Cosatu warns National Treasury that cost-cutting will only 'choke the economy'

RELATED: Another blow to SA's delivery of key services as Treasury toys 2024 budget cuts

I think we're running out for money for social services and infrastructure, but we're not running out of money for corruption and fraud.

Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary – Cosatu

Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary – Cosatu

We need to hold government accountable.

Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary – Cosatu

The people who seem to be bearing the brunt of the inaction and incompetence of our government is ourselves.

Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary – Cosatu

Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary – Cosatu

As long as we just complain on Twitter, we must forget about government ever doing the right thing.

Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary – Cosatu

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




22 September 2023 4:54 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Government cost cutting

