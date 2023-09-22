'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption'
Bongani Bingwa interviews Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary at Cosatu.
Last month the National Treasury announced that they'd be implementing cost cutting as a means to keep government afloat.
This will have dire consequences to departments that are already reeling from previous cuts that threaten service delivery to the vulnerable and poor.
Unfortunately, the ones who will be receiving the short end of the stick are everyday South Africans who already struggling to make ends meet.
While government has suggested that they're running out of funds, Shilowa believes that there are funds, however, it's been allocated and used incorrectly.
He adds that we need to take our complaints further than just social media, and have our voices and concerns heard by government to address the country's economic crisis.
RELATED: Government's downsizing plans will be a 'disaster' - Public Servants Association
RELATED: Cosatu warns National Treasury that cost-cutting will only 'choke the economy'
RELATED: Another blow to SA's delivery of key services as Treasury toys 2024 budget cuts
I think we're running out for money for social services and infrastructure, but we're not running out of money for corruption and fraud.Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary – Cosatu
We need to hold government accountable.Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary – Cosatu
The people who seem to be bearing the brunt of the inaction and incompetence of our government is ourselves.Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary – Cosatu
As long as we just complain on Twitter, we must forget about government ever doing the right thing.Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary – Cosatu
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/golibtolibov/golibtolibov2111/golibtolibov211100310/177507638-a-government-official-putting-a-pile-of-money-into-his-pocket-corruption-bribery-concepts-man-puttin.jpg
More from Politics
Govt claims organisations using Sept grants dilemma to score political points
Over 500,000 beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency did not receive their September social grants due to a system failure at disburser - Postbank.Read More
Is cadre deployment inherently wrong or has it been misrepresented?
The ANC said the DA’s bill is undesirable because work is already underway to ensure merit-based appointments in the public sectorRead More
CEO solutions for SA: Pass mining royalties to communities, fire SAPS top brass
The Financial Mail has challenged top South African CEOs to come up with quickfire solutions to save SA inc. Bruce Whitfield gets a sneak preview from editor Rob Rose.Read More
Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company
The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding company.Read More
'DA's bill on ending cadre deployment is good, but they don't have the vote'
The National Assembly is set to consider the Democratic Alliance's bill to end cadre deployment.Read More
NDP is 'dead in the water'
Experts say the government's National Development Plan goals ever being reached look bleak.Read More
Would paying whistleblowers help bring corruption to an end in South Africa?
Whistleblowing is an important tool in fighting corruption and they should get both support and compensation.Read More
Taxpayers may have to send Busisiwe Mkhwebane off with a R10 million handshake
Mkhwebane did not receive a salary last month and all her allowances have been cut, says News24 Journalist Muhammad Hussain.Read More
What's stopping SA from releasing itself from the shackles of the inequality?
What is clear is that levels of inequality are not decreasing.Read More
IFP SG defends Ndlozi after claims he was playing politics at Buthelezi memorial
The EFF took a central role in defending the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi in a sea of criticism about some of the prince’s actions during the conflict leading up to the democratic breakthrough.Read More