Sara-Jayne Makwala King talks to endocrinologist Dr Wayne May and Tasneem Kariem, who uses Ozempic.

A drug originally developed to treat Type 2 diabetes is being hailed as a "miracle" weight-loss tool.

Talk about Ozempic is all over the media, and social media, with celebrities like the Kardashians criticised for being "too skinny" after allegedly losing weight using the injectable medication.

Because of its popularity among those trying to shed kilos there’s now reportedly a global shortage of the prescription drug.

Tasneem Kariem started using Ozempic in January when she reached what she describes as a "health tipping point".

She is happy with the results, but emphasizes the importance of lifestyle changes alongside the treatment.

I used to weigh 122 kilos. I had PCOS, hyperthyroidism, and I was on the brink of developing prediabetes... so if I wasn't going to make any changes then that would be my diagnosis and I'd have other health complications. Tasneem Kariem, User of Ozempic

One of my GPs act spoke to me first about diabetes reversal and that got me inspired to start my journey... I'd heard the rave about Oxempic... started doing my research and booked an appointment with an endocrinologist who said you can use either Saxenda or Oxempic, whichever you can find stock of. Tasneem Kariem, User of Ozempic

The edocrinologist happened to be Dr Wayne May, Sara-Jayne's other guest on Weekend Breakfast.

He explains that Oxempic is based on gut-derived hormones which have been modified to allow them to work differently and also longer in the body.

In South Africa it is currently registered as a diabetes drug, but elsewhere in the world it's also used for for weight loss under the name Wegovy.

In terms of weight it works at the appetite centre... It reduces appetite, because the mechanism of these gut-derived hormones from which it came is to naturally reduce appetite. It then has benefits on the pancreas to reduce insulin function, and that's why it helps with diabetes as well. Dr Wayne May, Endocrinologist

The other mechanism is that it also slows the rate at which your stomach empties. Dr Wayne May, Endocrinologist

Kariem says using Ozempic has catapulted her weight loss, which she started with making gradual lifestyle changes.

These included trying a small dietary change every week and walking more.

Ozempic took it to the next level where i was able to lose 24 kilos. I now weight 98. Not only is my cholesterol better, my HbA1c is better as well and it takes me out of that category that could be prediabetic. Tasneem Kariem, User of Ozempic

So Ozempic is a miracle drug, yes, but it's a combination of working with a really good doctor team and a really good family support system... and the Facebook group that I started with Michelle and Janine to really try and get other women inspired to make the right choices. Tasneem Kariem, User of Ozempic

This "miracle drug" is of course very expensive - the full dose costs Kariem about R2 500 a month.

However in putting her health first, she'd "literally sell everything" to get there she says, even starting her own business to make sure she can obtain the medication.

