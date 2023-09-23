National Health Insurance: ‘Medical schemes are definitely going to die’





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati.

According to the World Health Organisation, all member countries should implement some type of universal healthcare coverage by 2030.

Nyati explains that universal healthcare coverage is a system of healthcare whereby every citizen has access to affordable and quality healthcare.

He says that the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, is meant to be South Africa's version of universal healthcare.

Patient on renal replacement therapy @ saengsuriya13/123rf.com

Many stakeholders in healthcare are not opposed to this idea, but one of their concerns is the question of 'how' this will be implemented, adds Nyati.

The Bill, currently before the National Council of Provinces, is yet to be signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Bill was passed by the National Assembly earlier this year.

The government says, once signed into law, the NHI Bill will not result in an immediate overhaul of the country's healthcare system but that changes will be implemented in phases.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa has reportedly told world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly that the country is still fully committed to implementing the contentious NHI - a statement Nyati feels should not have been made, especially with all the concerns surrounding the Bill.

I don't think it was advisable for the president to make that kind of pronouncement on that global stage because there are still a lot of challenges around the process towards the NHI becoming law. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

The medical schemes are definitely going to die once NHI is fully implemented. The entire private health sector is driven by funding largely from medical schemes. It does not mean the private health sector is excluded from NHI. The facilities can apply and get licences to be included but the funding part is what causes everyone to be up in arms. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Other people are saying why don't you first fix the public sector...make sure that it reaches a certain standard. We know it is ailing, so why don't you deal with that before introducing this new radical thing. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

