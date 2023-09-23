Streaming issues? Report here
Police warn South Africans against 'harbouring illegal immigrants'

23 September 2023 1:32 PM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
Illegal Immigrants
South African Police Service
Kleinzee

During a recent operation in Northern Cape, 867 suspected illegal miners were arrested, with provincial Police Commissioner Koliswa Otola saying that most were foreigners suspected of having entered the country illegally.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have warned South Africans against the harbouring of illegal immigrants, saying they are acting as accomplices to a crime.

This follows the arrest of 867 suspected illegal miners during a recent operation in Kleinzee, Northern Cape.

Provincial Police Commissioner Koliswa Otola said most of the people nabbed were foreigners suspected of having entered the country illegally.

"As a word of caution to all South Africans that are harbouring illegal immigrants in their houses, we know the illegal immigrants don't come here with houses, so they are harboured by South Africans.

“Those South Africans who are harbouring illegal immigrants, we are coming for them because they are causing a problem for us," said Otola.


This article first appeared on EWN : Police warn South Africans against 'harbouring illegal immigrants'




@ magdalenajuillard/123rf.com

Ozempic craze: The deal with weight-loss 'miracle drug’ developed for diabetes

23 September 2023 12:52 PM

There’s reportedly a global shortage of the diabetes drug as it’s become popular with people wanting to shed the kilos.

Read More arrow_forward

A drop of water hanging from the head of a tap. Picture: Pixabay.com

SA water shortages: eThekwini suspects sabotage, Mchunu asks GP to draw up plans

23 September 2023 11:46 AM

Areas along the north of Durban were without water for approximately five days, while the cities of Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, and Johannesburg experienced service delivery protests linked to the provision of water supply.

Read More arrow_forward

Two men suspected of selling muffins laced with dagga to primary school children are set to appear before the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News.

Soshanguve space muffins: GP DoE asks community help to keep drugs from schools

23 September 2023 10:39 AM

Ninety schoolchildren from Soshanguve's Pulamadibogo Primary School were hospitalised on Wednesday after eating muffins allegedly laced with marijuana, that were sold to them by two men.

Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH]: Yoh! Man defies the odds and deliver home DIY pipes in his Opel Corsa

22 September 2023 12:30 PM

Living in South Africa neh...

Read More arrow_forward

Ingonyama Trust highlights rife issue in SA: insecure land tenure in rural areas

22 September 2023 11:46 AM

The Ingonyama Trust administers about a third of the land in KwaZulu-Natal province.

Read More arrow_forward

The SAS Manthatisi at anchor at the SA Navy dockyard in Simon's Town, Cape Town on 21 September 2023. Three crew members of the submarine died during a training exercise off the coast of Kommetjie on 20 September 2023. Picture: Carlo Petersen/Eyewitness News

Navy tragedy: ‘It's hard to say they could've foreseen it'

22 September 2023 11:25 AM

The country has been shocked by the devastating SAS Manthatisi submarine tragedy where three lives were lost.

Read More arrow_forward

picture: trendobjects/123rf.com

SAWS cautions of stormy weather in parts of SA over the weekend

22 September 2023 11:11 AM

Forecasters said an intense spring cut-off low is expected to affect large parts of South Africa from this Saturday until Tuesday next week, bringing with it rain, wind, and rough seas.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cape Town firefighters saving a burning cargo ship. Picture: JP Smith/Facebook

Cape Town firefighters save burning Cargo Ship

22 September 2023 10:11 AM

Cape Town firefighters set off to save a burning cargo ship out at sea.

Read More arrow_forward

© alekstaurus/123rf.com

Sunday marks Heritage Day, but what exactly does that mean?

22 September 2023 10:05 AM

This Sunday is Heritage Day, a day to celebrate our ‘South African-ness.’

Read More arrow_forward

The SAS Manthatisi at anchor at the SA Navy dockyard in Simon's Town, Cape Town on 21 September 2023. Three crew members of the submarine died during a training exercise off the coast of Kommetjie on 20 September 2023. Picture: Carlo Petersen/Eyewitness News

How the investigation into the deaths of 3 SA Navy officers will unfold

22 September 2023 8:43 AM

More information about the deaths of three navy mariners off the Kommetjie coast near Cape Town is starting to come to light.

Read More arrow_forward

