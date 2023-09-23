Police warn South Africans against 'harbouring illegal immigrants'
JOHANNESBURG - Police have warned South Africans against the harbouring of illegal immigrants, saying they are acting as accomplices to a crime.
This follows the arrest of 867 suspected illegal miners during a recent operation in Kleinzee, Northern Cape.
Provincial Police Commissioner Koliswa Otola said most of the people nabbed were foreigners suspected of having entered the country illegally.
"As a word of caution to all South Africans that are harbouring illegal immigrants in their houses, we know the illegal immigrants don't come here with houses, so they are harboured by South Africans.
“Those South Africans who are harbouring illegal immigrants, we are coming for them because they are causing a problem for us," said Otola.
This article first appeared on EWN : Police warn South Africans against 'harbouring illegal immigrants'
