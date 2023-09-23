Are ‘smart cars’ being outsmarted?
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with motoring enthusiast, Warren Tucker.
It would seem that as technology advances, so too do criminals' tactics.
In a recent article titled 'Car Hackers Are Out for Blood' - a group of hackers got into Tesla's system to unlock the heated car seats feature without paying a $300 subscription fee.
This incident has raised questions about smart cars and cyber security threats.
As vehicles have evolved, there is more tech that has been put into vehicles.Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast
Tucker says that some car manufacturers have included hidden features on cars that can only be accessed if you pay a subscription fee.
He explains that these vehicles have armies of programmers writing code, while at the same time, there’s also an army of hackers standing by to take down that code.
Tucker adds that once the hackers have breached the system, they then go on to offer that same service/feature you couldn't afford, at a reduced rate.
Somebody has figured out that you can put these extra features in the car, but in order for you to use them, you need to pay a subscription every month.Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast
As soon as there is a cost associated with something, there will be someone who will want to get around that.Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast
Advances in technology have seen people now being able to do a number of things on their phone.
Tucker explains that there are apps for unlocking your car, starting and switching it off, putting on the hooter, locating your vehicle if you forgot where you parked etc.
So, if someone has gained access to your phone and apps, they can basically access your car.
One of the ways to minimise the risk of falling victim to your car being hacked or stolen is to have two-way authentication on your phone, advises Tucker.
When a system is developed, there is always somebody who tries to get around that system.Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
More from Lifestyle
Tech addiction: Whether streaming, gaming, social media... help is available
It's a disease of our times. Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to a member of the self-help group 'Internet and Tech Addicts Anonymous' (ITAA).Read More
Fak'ugesi Festival: ‘People around the world desperately want African content'
The festival, now in its 10th year, showcases the best of African innovation.Read More
Ozempic craze: The deal with weight-loss 'miracle drug’ developed for diabetes
There’s reportedly a global shortage of the diabetes drug as it’s become popular with people wanting to shed the kilos.Read More
National Health Insurance: ‘Medical schemes are definitely going to die’
The private healthcare sector is expected to suffer the most when the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill is signed into law.Read More
[WATCH]: NCOAH!! Father, Tamar Green serenades his son with adorable song
Watch the sweetest video on the internet right now!Read More
Zimbabwean names are still haunted by the ghosts of colonialism
In African cultures, the names given to children play an important role because they are often laden with meanings.Read More
Breast cancer: new study reveals risk of disease if you have genetic mutation
Study shows just how important it is to take family history into account when deciding whether or not to have preventative surgery.Read More
Survey finds SA's rich high school students are vaping to manage stress
'We underestimate the degree of pressure currently on high school learners', says Consultant Pulmonologist at UCT.Read More
Muizenberg's colourful beach huts upgrade costs R5.9 million
Councillor Patricia Van der Ross speaks about the progress made in upgrading the iconic Muizenberg beach huts by December 2023.Read More