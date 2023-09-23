Fak'ugesi Festival: ‘People around the world desperately want African content'
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with the Creative Director of the Fak'ugesi Festival, Eduardo Cachucho.
The one-of-a-kind Fak'ugesi Festival is taking place from 26 September to 1 October 2023 at the Tshimologong Precinct in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
Now in its 10th year, the festival is described as being at the forefront of Africa’s culture and technology scene.
Those attending can expect "a virtual feast of Africa’s best creative showcases, digital workshops, talks, music, and digital art exhibitions."
The theme for this year is #MoreFlow -which questions how we use digital innovation and creativity to build new worlds.
We see ourselves as being the place where digital creatives from all over Africa come together each year to say what they've done in the last year, to show the advances they've made, amazing content and work they've created.Eduardo Cachucho, Creative Director - Fak'ugesi Festival
For the past decade, the festival has been a "pioneer in bridging the gap between African culture, technological innovation and creative encounters."
From showcases in AI to VR and AR, animation, video games and more, Cachucho says they have a jam-packed set of exhibitions from artists across the continent, including South Africa.
Click here for tickets.
African creatives are making an extreme impact…even on an international stage. There's been a huge shift in the way the world looks at us. We are getting real international attention. In fact, the problem is that we can't even create enough content for international demand.Eduardo Cachucho, Creative Director - Fak'ugesi Festival
People want African content around the world - they want it desperately. We can't even make enough.Eduardo Cachucho, Creative Director - Fak'ugesi Festival
