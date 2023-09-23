Fak'ugesi Festival: ‘People around the world desperately want African content'

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Jukebox
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ozempic craze: The deal with weight-loss 'miracle drug’ developed for diabetes There’s reportedly a global shortage of the diabetes drug as it’s become popular with people wanting to shed the kilos. 23 September 2023 12:52 PM
[WATCH]: Yoh! Man defies the odds and deliver home DIY pipes in his Opel Corsa Living in South Africa neh... 22 September 2023 12:30 PM
Ingonyama Trust highlights rife issue in SA: insecure land tenure in rural areas The Ingonyama Trust administers about a third of the land in KwaZulu-Natal province. 22 September 2023 11:46 AM
View all Local
'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption' Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable. 22 September 2023 4:54 PM
Govt claims organisations using Sept grants dilemma to score political points Over 500,000 beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency did not receive their September social grants due to a syst... 22 September 2023 7:13 AM
Is cadre deployment inherently wrong or has it been misrepresented? The ANC said the DA’s bill is undesirable because work is already underway to ensure merit-based appointments in the public sector 21 September 2023 2:15 PM
View all Politics
SA non-profit named as finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, 2023 ABALOBI helps improve the lives of fishing communities while changing the way they fish to a more sustainable approach. 21 September 2023 9:21 PM
Rupert's Remgro laments worst conditions in decades, but declares huge dividend Posting its full-year results, Remgro emphasized that factors handicapping the economy must be addressed with urgency. 21 September 2023 8:29 PM
Discovery resumes dividend payout: 'Our performance strong in a tough year' Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Adrian Gore after Discovery posts its full-year results. 21 September 2023 7:43 PM
View all Business
Tech addiction: Whether streaming, gaming, social media... help is available It's a disease of our times. Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to a member of the self-help group 'Internet and Tech Addicts Anonymous... 23 September 2023 5:13 PM
[WATCH]: NCOAH!! Father, Tamar Green serenades his son with adorable song Watch the sweetest video on the internet right now! 22 September 2023 1:11 PM
Zimbabwean names are still haunted by the ghosts of colonialism In African cultures, the names given to children play an important role because they are often laden with meanings. 22 September 2023 12:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA vs Ireland: 'We're going to bulldoze them into submission' The Springboks play Ireland on Saturday at 9pm. 22 September 2023 2:12 PM
AmaZulu a ‘fresh start’ for midfielder Ben Motshwari He signed to AmaZulu FC until June next year with an option to extend it into 2025. 22 September 2023 12:21 PM
"SA's changing strategy because they're worried about Ireland." Irish rugby fan Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Meehan from Munster's Rugby Supporters Club about the Springboks vs Ireland game tomorrow. 22 September 2023 11:36 AM
View all Sport
5 songs to add to your Bokke playlist (spoiler: You won't be able to sit still) Lekker jy! 22 September 2023 2:55 PM
Happy 65th birthday, Andrea Bocelli! The opera singer celebrates a birthday today and so we celebrate some of his best music! 22 September 2023 10:39 AM
Do you have what it takes to be Cosafa's next female voice of football? Here's how to apply. 21 September 2023 5:47 PM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine strikes Wagner mercenaries in Sudan: 'It's raised the stakes' Ukraine special forces are believed to be behind strikes on Wagner mercenaries in Sudan. 22 September 2023 2:06 PM
With Russia's Veto power, should we lower our expectations of the UN? Stripping Russia’s veto power on the Security Council is all but impossible. Perhaps we should expect less from the UN instead 22 September 2023 12:29 PM
Police take back Venezuelan prison turned into LITERAL gangster paradise Venezuelan authorities seized a prison taken over by a gang and found rocket launchers and a zoo inside. 22 September 2023 12:03 PM
View all World
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
Kenya’s new ambitious urban school meal plan could offer lessons for scaling up The meals provide nutrients necessary for brain development, reducing anaemia and stunting, and increasing immunity. 19 September 2023 11:09 AM
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints. 21 September 2023 6:33 AM
Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global managemen... 20 September 2023 8:40 PM
Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. Wendy Knowler follows up on t... 20 September 2023 7:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Fak'ugesi Festival: ‘People around the world desperately want African content'

23 September 2023 2:58 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Fak'ugesi Festival

The festival, now in its 10th year, showcases the best of African innovation.

Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with the Creative Director of the Fak'ugesi Festival, Eduardo Cachucho.

The one-of-a-kind Fak'ugesi Festival is taking place from 26 September to 1 October 2023 at the Tshimologong Precinct in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Now in its 10th year, the festival is described as being at the forefront of Africa’s culture and technology scene.

Those attending can expect "a virtual feast of Africa’s best creative showcases, digital workshops, talks, music, and digital art exhibitions."

The theme for this year is #MoreFlow -which questions how we use digital innovation and creativity to build new worlds.

We see ourselves as being the place where digital creatives from all over Africa come together each year to say what they've done in the last year, to show the advances they've made, amazing content and work they've created.

Eduardo Cachucho, Creative Director - Fak'ugesi Festival

For the past decade, the festival has been a "pioneer in bridging the gap between African culture, technological innovation and creative encounters."

From showcases in AI to VR and AR, animation, video games and more, Cachucho says they have a jam-packed set of exhibitions from artists across the continent, including South Africa.

Click here for tickets.

African creatives are making an extreme impact…even on an international stage. There's been a huge shift in the way the world looks at us. We are getting real international attention. In fact, the problem is that we can't even create enough content for international demand.

Eduardo Cachucho, Creative Director - Fak'ugesi Festival

People want African content around the world - they want it desperately. We can't even make enough.

Eduardo Cachucho, Creative Director - Fak'ugesi Festival

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




23 September 2023 2:58 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Fak'ugesi Festival

More from Lifestyle

@ franz12/123rf.com

Tech addiction: Whether streaming, gaming, social media... help is available

23 September 2023 5:13 PM

It's a disease of our times. Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to a member of the self-help group 'Internet and Tech Addicts Anonymous' (ITAA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Are ‘smart cars’ being outsmarted?

23 September 2023 1:35 PM

Criminals are not letting the advances in technology get the better of them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ magdalenajuillard/123rf.com

Ozempic craze: The deal with weight-loss 'miracle drug’ developed for diabetes

23 September 2023 12:52 PM

There’s reportedly a global shortage of the diabetes drug as it’s become popular with people wanting to shed the kilos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patient on renal replacement therapy @ saengsuriya13/123rf.com

National Health Insurance: ‘Medical schemes are definitely going to die’

23 September 2023 12:00 PM

The private healthcare sector is expected to suffer the most when the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill is signed into law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH]: NCOAH!! Father, Tamar Green serenades his son with adorable song

22 September 2023 1:11 PM

Watch the sweetest video on the internet right now!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe flag. Wikimedia Commons: Tim Green

Zimbabwean names are still haunted by the ghosts of colonialism

22 September 2023 12:16 PM

In African cultures, the names given to children play an important role because they are often laden with meanings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© choreograph/123rf.com

Breast cancer: new study reveals risk of disease if you have genetic mutation

22 September 2023 10:50 AM

Study shows just how important it is to take family history into account when deciding whether or not to have preventative surgery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Survey finds SA's rich high school students are vaping to manage stress

22 September 2023 10:43 AM

'We underestimate the degree of pressure currently on high school learners', says Consultant Pulmonologist at UCT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A general view of colourful beach huts in Muizenberg, Cape Town. Picture: Pixabay.com.

Muizenberg's colourful beach huts upgrade costs R5.9 million

22 September 2023 10:32 AM

Councillor Patricia Van der Ross speaks about the progress made in upgrading the iconic Muizenberg beach huts by December 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Braai Meat / Unsplash.com

Kids under 12 should not be braaing as it poses fire safety risks, says expert

22 September 2023 10:23 AM

Zaitoon Rabaney, Executive Director of ChildSafe at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital speaks about kids and braaing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA water shortages: eThekwini suspects sabotage, Mchunu asks GP to draw up plans

Local

Soshanguve space muffins: GP DoE asks community help to keep drugs from schools

Local

Police warn South Africans against 'harbouring illegal immigrants'

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH: Rooms of Hillbrow apartment building on fire

23 September 2023 8:49 PM

Labour Court upholds Tshwane decision to withhold striking employee salaries

23 September 2023 5:33 PM

Missing FS magistrate's body found in Lesotho, husband awaits extradition

23 September 2023 4:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA