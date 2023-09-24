‘Look past 65’ – Your pension fund probably won't sustain you when you retire
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.
Retirement is what we all seem to aim for down the road. It's a bit of an illusion - because we have this mindset of 65 and hanging up our work keys and living happily ever after. There's nothing further from the truth.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
Most people can't wait to reach retirement age so they can enjoy the fruits (money) of their many years of labour.
But as life expectancy increases and the cost of living rapidly rises, Roelefse says the reality is that for most of us, those funds will not be enough to sustain us during our retirement years.
When you are looking at saving or investing for the future, you also need to realise that the price of something today will be vastly different in the future.
Roelefse suggests working and saving as long as you can.
In our retirement years, we see that life expectancy is moving upwards. Life expectancy for men is about 78 and 83 for women.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
At the end of the day, inflation represents the value of your money in the future. The higher that goes, the more you are going to need to maintain that lifestyle.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
South Africans don't really have a good track record of saving and the high cost of living is just making matters worse.
However, we need to start thinking very seriously about our retirement.
Retirement needs to come with rest, relaxation and peace of mind and not stresses and worries about finances.
So, if you don't want to face a bleak retirement, speak to a certified financial advisor as to how you can go about making sure you are on a good financial footing post-retirement.
We have got to look past 65. Work as long as we can, save as long as we can. Don't give up at 65. It's an old mindset.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
You are going to have to be very careful about when you stop saving.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
