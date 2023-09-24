King Misuzulu pleads for an end to royal infighting

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
Heritage Day is a reminder of who we are - Mashatile Mashatile delivered the keynote address at government’s national event in Durban on Sunday. 24 September 2023 3:45 PM
SA failing to develop indigenous languages: FW de Klerk Foundation The foundation released its 2023 report card on cultural, religious and language rights in South Africa on Sunday. 24 September 2023 1:45 PM
Union Imatu to challenge dismissal of its workers by Tshwane municipality The municipality has dismissed over 100 of its employees for participating in what it calls an illegal and unprotected strike. 24 September 2023 12:20 PM
View all Local
'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption' Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable. 22 September 2023 4:54 PM
Govt claims organisations using Sept grants dilemma to score political points Over 500,000 beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency did not receive their September social grants due to a syst... 22 September 2023 7:13 AM
Is cadre deployment inherently wrong or has it been misrepresented? The ANC said the DA’s bill is undesirable because work is already underway to ensure merit-based appointments in the public sector 21 September 2023 2:15 PM
View all Politics
SA non-profit named as finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, 2023 ABALOBI helps improve the lives of fishing communities while changing the way they fish to a more sustainable approach. 21 September 2023 9:21 PM
Rupert's Remgro laments worst conditions in decades, but declares huge dividend Posting its full-year results, Remgro emphasized that factors handicapping the economy must be addressed with urgency. 21 September 2023 8:29 PM
Discovery resumes dividend payout: 'Our performance strong in a tough year' Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Adrian Gore after Discovery posts its full-year results. 21 September 2023 7:43 PM
View all Business
‘Look past 65’ – Your pension fund probably won't sustain you when you retire As life expectancy increases and the cost of living rapidly rises, many of us face the reality of not being able to maintain our l... 24 September 2023 11:03 AM
Smoking CAN increase your risk of developing sight-threatening diseases Here are some of the common habits that can affect your eye health. 24 September 2023 9:21 AM
Tech addiction: Whether streaming, gaming, social media... help is available It's a disease of our times. Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to a member of the self-help group 'Internet and Tech Addicts Anonymous... 23 September 2023 5:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
[QUOTES] Springboks react to Ireland beating them in epic RWC Pool B match Coach Jacques Nienaber, Captain Siya Kolisi, Ox Nche, Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman on their defeat by Ireland on Saturday. 24 September 2023 9:51 AM
SA vs Ireland: 'We're going to bulldoze them into submission' The Springboks play Ireland on Saturday at 9pm. 22 September 2023 2:12 PM
AmaZulu a ‘fresh start’ for midfielder Ben Motshwari He signed to AmaZulu FC until June next year with an option to extend it into 2025. 22 September 2023 12:21 PM
View all Sport
5 songs to add to your Bokke playlist (spoiler: You won't be able to sit still) Lekker jy! 22 September 2023 2:55 PM
Happy 65th birthday, Andrea Bocelli! The opera singer celebrates a birthday today and so we celebrate some of his best music! 22 September 2023 10:39 AM
Do you have what it takes to be Cosafa's next female voice of football? Here's how to apply. 21 September 2023 5:47 PM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine strikes Wagner mercenaries in Sudan: 'It's raised the stakes' Ukraine special forces are believed to be behind strikes on Wagner mercenaries in Sudan. 22 September 2023 2:06 PM
With Russia's Veto power, should we lower our expectations of the UN? Stripping Russia’s veto power on the Security Council is all but impossible. Perhaps we should expect less from the UN instead 22 September 2023 12:29 PM
Police take back Venezuelan prison turned into LITERAL gangster paradise Venezuelan authorities seized a prison taken over by a gang and found rocket launchers and a zoo inside. 22 September 2023 12:03 PM
View all World
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
Kenya’s new ambitious urban school meal plan could offer lessons for scaling up The meals provide nutrients necessary for brain development, reducing anaemia and stunting, and increasing immunity. 19 September 2023 11:09 AM
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints. 21 September 2023 6:33 AM
Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global managemen... 20 September 2023 8:40 PM
Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. Wendy Knowler follows up on t... 20 September 2023 7:48 PM
View all Opinion
King Misuzulu pleads for an end to royal infighting

24 September 2023 11:41 AM
by Thabiso Goba
AmaZulu King Misuzulu has urged the royal family to end the internal rift, as the battle for the throne continued.

DURBAN - Zulu King Misizulu kaZwelithini has extended an olive branch to members of the royal household in honour of the recently departed Zulu Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The king has called for an end to infighting, following a two year long bitter battle for the throne after the death of his father King Zwelethini in March 2021.

The Zulu monarch was speaking in Stanger on Saturday.

This was his first public address since the passing of Buthelezi two weeks ago.

The royal family has been rocked by several court cases challenging King Misuzulu's reign.

The king said the country looked to the Zulu nation as a symbol of hope, but it could not fulfill its mandate of leading people if the internal squabbles continued.

“I know that you have all seen that recently there was a battle in the royal household over the king’s throne. I am pleading with you all that we need to move past this episode, end the court battles, the finger-pointing and all bad language directed to the throne.”

The king is expected to make a decision on who will be his next prime minister soon.


This article first appeared on EWN : King Misuzulu pleads for an end to royal infighting




