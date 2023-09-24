



DURBAN - Zulu King Misizulu kaZwelithini has extended an olive branch to members of the royal household in honour of the recently departed Zulu Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The king has called for an end to infighting, following a two year long bitter battle for the throne after the death of his father King Zwelethini in March 2021.

The Zulu monarch was speaking in Stanger on Saturday.

This was his first public address since the passing of Buthelezi two weeks ago.

The royal family has been rocked by several court cases challenging King Misuzulu's reign.

The king said the country looked to the Zulu nation as a symbol of hope, but it could not fulfill its mandate of leading people if the internal squabbles continued.

“I know that you have all seen that recently there was a battle in the royal household over the king’s throne. I am pleading with you all that we need to move past this episode, end the court battles, the finger-pointing and all bad language directed to the throne.”

The king is expected to make a decision on who will be his next prime minister soon.

This article first appeared on EWN : King Misuzulu pleads for an end to royal infighting