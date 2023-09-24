Union Imatu to challenge dismissal of its workers by Tshwane municipality





JOHANNESBURG - Labour union Imatu said it would be approaching the bargaining council to challenge what it calls the unfair dismissal of 19 of its workers by the Tshwane municipality.

The municipality has dismissed over 100 of its employees for participating in what it calls an illegal and unprotected strike.

The labour strike, which started in July, is over the the City's decision to not give workers salary increases this financial year.

Imatu regional spokesperson Lynette Burns-Coetzee insists the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) organised the strike and their union members were not participating.

