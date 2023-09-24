SA failing to develop indigenous languages: FW de Klerk Foundation
CAPE TOWN - Government has failed to implement the Official Languages Act, according to the FW de Klerk Foundation.
The foundation said this posed a threat to the notion that South Africa has 12 official languages.
The foundation released its 2023 report card on cultural, religious and language rights in South Africa on Sunday.
Foundation chairperson Dave Steward said as we celebrate Heritage Day, South Africans need to consider the report card and whether constitutional rights are being practiced.
READ: South Africa must reckon with FW de Klerk's legacy Nelson Mandela Foundation
Steward said the foundation wanted all official languages to be treated equitably.
"The findings of the report card were that in some areas we're doing very well. For example, the right to religion and the right to have religious services and churches and schools and things like that, but in most areas, we're not doing well at all."
READ: He took the steps to change South Africa political parties mourn FW de Klerk
He said South Africa was not doing enough to develop indigenous languages.
"Particularly with regard to the idea that there's supposed to be 11, and 12 now with sign language. But none of them are seen to be used very much except English."
Steward further said the foundation was also concerned that the right to education and the language of choice is under threat, especially for Afrikaans-speaking people.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA failing to develop indigenous languages: FW de Klerk Foundation
