The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Opinion
Nasa's astroid sample comes back to earth after 7 years!

25 September 2023 11:05 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
NASA
Scientist
Nasa Orion spacecraft
Sample

BBC senior broadcaster John Adderly chats about Nasa's asteroid sample landing which travelled for seven years through space.
Nasa scientists inspect the astroid sample which arrived back from space after seven years. Photo: Nasa/X
Nasa scientists inspect the astroid sample which arrived back from space after seven years. Photo: Nasa/X

It's every space scientists dream!

A sample of an asteroid has touched down on Earth from the other side of the solar system, in what's considered a massive feat for Nasa’s Osiris-Rex mission.

Over the past seven years, the spacecraft has been flying to the asteroid Bennu to take samples of it and bring it back to our planet to be examined by researchers.

This marks the end of this mission, which traversed 7 billion kilometers and costed billions of dollars.

Nasa has called the sample a “time capsule", which will give scientists a glimpse into the evolution of the solar system.

There are echoes of Hollywood movies, of which we came out of cinemas and said 'that's nonsense, it could never happen!' And now we are seeing some of these things turn into reality.

John Adderly, BBC broadcast journalist

But the scientists are super excited that this seven year mission has paid off. Scientists are hoping that it will shed new light on how planets were formed and how life arose billions of years ago.

John Adderly, BBC broadcast journalist

This is the first time that Nasa has retrieved a sample of an astroid.

This sample is believed to be 250g, the largest ever obtained.

Scientists around the world will now study the sample.

Many other countries will be involved in this mammoth task. They're going to give a quarter of the sample to more than 200 people from 38 global institutions. We have a team of excited scientists at the University of Manchester and the Natural History Museum in London. It's going to be fascinating to see what the scientists find when they get to grips with these samples.

John Adderly, BBC broadcast journalist

Listen to the audio from 04:02 for this story.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nasa's astroid sample comes back to earth after 7 years!




