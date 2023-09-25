What does a Southern right whale, springbok and protea have in common?
Don't be surprised when you find a different looking R5 coin in your wallet.
Our coins have been given a makeover, in the latest series of upgraded banknotes and coins.
The fourth decimal coin series by the SA Reserve Bank celebrates South Africa's stunning natural heritage.
The R5 coin, which previously featured a wildebeest, now has a Southern right whale and a calf.
The kudu on the R2 coin has now been replaced by our famous springbok.
And the R1 coin will now showcase South Africa’s official flower, the protea.
Cape Town based artists Sujay Sanan designed the R5 coin and was personally called in by the South African Mint to take part in the campaign.
Sanan has been an artist for over a decade and most of his work focuses on natural history.
We work on a 28cm diameter size and you have to take into account the visio-spatial resonance. This is because when you draw at a certain size and when you shrink it, things start to look different. You then photocopy and reduce the size to take a look at how these spaces interact when it gets tiny.Sujay Sanan, coin designer
Theunis, a fantastic engraver, was able to do this highly detailed low contrast drawing and translate it into a three dimensional medium.Sujay Sanan, coin designer
But while a coin can be aesthetically pleasing, it also needs to be functional. That means it should be able to fit into various spaces.
There's a massive team working behind it and there are specialists in the SA Mint who deal with this. There's brilliant minds who work on this.Sujay Sanan, coin designer
Scroll up for the conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What does a Southern right whale, springbok and protea have in common?
