'Water is an economic good that needs to be paid for'





Africa Melane spoke to the Water and Sanitation Department's Deputy Director General, Risimati Mathye.

In general, there is a lack of integrated plans to deal with the challenges of water losses as well as consumption. Risimati Mathye - Deputy Director General - Water and Sanitation Department

Picture: Pixabay.com

Is there a plan to tackle Gauteng's water woes?

It seems paying your water bill could help solve the problem.

Areas like Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni have been faced with persistent water shortages recently.

The Department of Water and Sanitation says revenue collection is one of the factors contributing to residents' water problems.

Mathye says revenue collection has been declining.

Despite water being considered a human right, it still needs to be paid for, says Mathye.

He believes that residents need to be educated about paying for water services.

Water is not necessarily a social good, it's an economic good that needs to be paid for so that municipalities together with the water board use the very same amount to invest back into the infrastructure so that it becomes more sustainable. Risimati Mathye - Deputy Director General - Water and Sanitation Department

For now, most municipalities rely on the fiscus which is also quite strained. Those are some of the key challenges that need to be integrated when we look at addressing the problem of water. Risimati Mathye - Deputy Director General - Water and Sanitation Department

Though plans get implemented, they are not as efficient as they are because of the monetary value that needs to be attached to it. Risimati Mathye - Deputy Director General - Water and Sanitation Department

