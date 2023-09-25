Dozens of London police officers hand in their firearm permits, army on standby





Africa Melane was in conversation with international correspondent, John Adderley [skip to 1:48].

According to BBC News, the Defence Ministry has offered soldiers to support armed police in London.

More than 100 metro police officers turned in their permits which allows them to carry weapons - leaving the metro short of armed officers.

Their actions come after a police officer was charged with murder for shooting an unarmed man.

According to the Metropolitan Police chief, Mark Rowley, officers are concerned they could face years of legal proceedings even if they do things by the book.

Rowley is calling for the system to act much more swiftly rather than tying itself in knots pursuing good officers.

It's left fellow police officers in London rather twitchy about whether they might face something as serious as a murder charge for shooting someone they would say was simply in the line of duty. John Adderley, international correspondent

There's no sense that we're going to see soldiers out on the streets of London but that could happen if the situation arises. John Adderley, international correspondent

Quite a debate here about police carrying firearms. John Adderley, international correspondent

