21 people killed on Gauteng roads since start of Heritage Day long weekend
JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-one people have died on Gauteng roads since the Heritage Day long weekend began.
Gauteng traffic police said their preliminary road safety statistics showed that there had been 17 fatal crashes since Thursday.
Spokesperson Sello Maremane has urged road users to drive with caution as the Heritage Day long weekend comes to an end.
"We will lead a series of heightened law enforcement operations and road safety activations at identified freeways and hazardous locations in the province to ensure the safety of road users. Drivers who continue to conduct themselves with impunity, thus endangering the lives of road users on Gauteng roads, will be severely punished."
This article first appeared on EWN : 21 people killed on Gauteng roads since start of Heritage Day long weekend
