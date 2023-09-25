Banyana VS USA again highlights the issue of professionalising women's football
Pippa Hudson was in conversation with iDiski Times football writer, Lethabo Kganyago.
South Africa's women's soccer team Banyana Banyana took on the United States in Chicago on Sunday. The international friendly ended in a 2 - 0 win for the US.
This was Banyana’s second loss to the US, with their first match ending 3 -0.
Kganyago says she thought Banyana held their own in the opening 30 minutes of the first game.
Despite the losses, Kganyago believes these are the kinds of teams that we should play against.
The US is ranked number three on the Fifa Women's Ranking , with Banyana sitting at 45.
In hindsight, the South African Football Association (SAFA) should have arranged matches with bigger nations like the US before we departed for the recent Fifa Women's World Cup, says Kganyago.
For me, it's an appreciated kind of international friendly. Let's get more of this kind of big nations to test ourselves again. In Africa, we have done so well. We are like a powerhouse now. Let's go out and test ourselves against bigger and better nations.Lethabo Kganyago, football writer - iDiski Times
It ends in a defeat.#LiveTheImpossible pic.twitter.com/FmHLASMkAM' Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) September 24, 2023
Set pieces are one of the things Kganyago believes we need to work on, saying that maybe we need to consider getting a set piece coach.
She says Banyana's performance against the US once again brings up the issue of professionalising women's football in South Africa.
If we professionalise women's football and these girls don't have to keep day jobs and play football at the same time, with what we have seen and what they have been able to achieve at the World Cup recently, what more can come out of this if their sole mission is to wake up and play football.Lethabo Kganyago, football writer - iDiski Times
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Banyana VS USA again highlights the issue of professionalising women's football
Source : @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter
More from Sport
This Eastern Cape school is the only one in SA offering Motorsport as a sport
Pupils attending Daniel Pienaar Technical High School can take up the sport from grade 8.Read More
[QUOTES] Springboks react to Ireland beating them in epic RWC Pool B match
Coach Jacques Nienaber, Captain Siya Kolisi, Ox Nche, Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman on their defeat by Ireland on Saturday.Read More
SA vs Ireland: 'We're going to bulldoze them into submission'
The Springboks play Ireland on Saturday at 9pm.Read More
AmaZulu a ‘fresh start’ for midfielder Ben Motshwari
He signed to AmaZulu FC until June next year with an option to extend it into 2025.Read More
"SA's changing strategy because they're worried about Ireland." Irish rugby fan
Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Meehan from Munster's Rugby Supporters Club about the Springboks vs Ireland game tomorrow.Read More
SA vs Ireland: 'Springboks going to try to defeat them with blunt force trauma'
Some pundits are calling this the 'final' before the final.Read More
France's 96-0 win against Namibia leaves Dupont with a fractured jaw
France scored 14 tries to record a 96-0 victory over Namibia and top Pool A at Stade de Marseille on Thursday, 21 September.Read More
Will MutiChoice bosses accept SABC's bid to broadcast Cricket World Cup?
Negotiations have been going on for a while despite the SABC's affordability issue when it comes to sport broadcasting rights.Read More
Entrepreneurs, here's why you CAN'T jump on Springbok merch sales
Are entrepreneurs allowed to use the Springbok emblem without approval from the trademark owner? Attorney Ron Wheeldon weighs in.Read More