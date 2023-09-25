9th UNESCO Engineering Conference kicks off this week
Thabo Mdluli was in conversation with the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala.
The 9th UNESCO Africa Engineering Week and 7th Africa Engineering Conference will be taking place from 25 to 28 September 2023 in Pretoria.
The theme for this year is "Celebrating and Growing Engineering Excellence in the African Region."
The event will feature various events and discussions related to engineering in Africa.
Local and international thought leaders and engineers will gather to showcase and celebrate engineering excellence across the continent.
Zikalala says the conference is largely about coordinating the engineering spectrum as a whole.
He adds that the event is about developing skills for the continent as a whole.
Zikalala says there has been a lot of progress made in terms of delivering services that were not there before 1994.
However, he adds that corruption has worsened that situation and that the lack of planned maintenance and proper allocation of maintenance has also compounded this situation.
We inherited a state that was already collapsing - a state where there are a number of huge shortcomings in as far as providing services to the black and Africans in particular.Sihle Zikalala, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure
If you don't maintain the infrastructure, it gets dilapidated, and then when you try to intervene you will find that you require a huge investment.Sihle Zikalala, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
