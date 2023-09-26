Mop-up operations to get underway after storms rock Western Cape
CAPE TOWN - Authorities in the Western Cape will begin mopping operations and damage assessments at first light, after gale force winds and heavy rains lashed communities over the long weekend.
Flooding caused widespread destruction in in both informal settlements and formal housing areas alike.
Scores of Capetonians who went away for the past long weekend have been prevented from returning home due to severe damage to major roads leading into and out of the city, like Sir Lowry's Pass.
Western Cape mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie has asked holidaymakers to move with caution, as many roads are still considered unsafe. He assured residents teams from the Department of Infrastructure were working to restore damaged roadways as quickly as possible.
