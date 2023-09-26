‘Enough is enough’: Premier hopeful Pappas wants to restore KZN to former glory
JOHANNEBSURG - Umngeni local municipality mayor and Democratic Alliance (DA) Premier candidate for KwaZulu-Natal, Christopher Pappas, says he is capable of leading the province back to its former glory.
Pappas was announced Premier candidate by party leader John Steenhuisen outside Durban City Hall on Monday.
He has been tasked with improving electoral support in the province ahead of next year's general elections.
Pappas said the province was in dire need of well-structured leadership, as it faced a number of social and economic hurdles.
“For too long, the KZN government has mistreated us, lied to us, and disrespected us. They don’t respect us, but enough is enough.”
Steenhuisen believes Pappas will win the battle of kicking out the African National Congress (ANC), and keeping the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) out of power.
“We will not sit for one moment longer and watch this ANC government push the people of this province further down. Those golden beaches are running with sewerage, our water system is broken,” Steenhuisen said.
He added that while Pappas was a diverse democrat, his work as Umngeni local municipality mayor has proved that he's the right man for the job.
This article first appeared on EWN : ‘Enough is enough’: Premier hopeful Pappas wants to restore KZN to former glory
