[WATCH] 'People lost everything': Floods devastate Sir Lowry's Pass Village





Lester Kiewit speaks with ward councillor Norman McFarlane.

Residents were forced to scramble for safety with only the items they could carry.

Videos on social media show enormous volumes of water covering homes in the area.

McFarlane says that water is beginning to subside, now that the rain has finally stopped.

We have got blue skies for the first time in the last 36 hours. Norman McFarlane, Ward Councillor

Initially, there was only one way in and out of the village, but some of the flooded roads started to clear by Monday afternoon.

According to McFarlane, 35 families’ homes were completely flooded, forcing them to evacuate.

Many people lost everything they possessed. Norman McFarlane, Ward Councillor

Gift of the Givers as well as the nearby communities of Somerset West and Helderberg have donated significant supplies to help care for and feed the struggling families.

