'A fighter to the end': Tributes pour in for Zoleka Mandela who has died aged 43





Zoleka Mandela, granddaughter of struggle heroes Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and former president Nelson Mandela, has died at the age of 43, following a diagnosis of stage 4 cancer.

It was in August last year that Zoleka Mandela revealed that the cancer she had twice beaten had returned.

Taking to social media, the author and mental health activist wrote:

"I have Bone Metastasis. I don’t even have the words to articulate my thoughts and feelings, the words to describe how scared I am right now. What do I tell my children? How do I tell them that this time around, I may not get to live my life as a survivor? How do I tell them everything will be okay when it’s not? I’m dying … I don’t want to die."

Bone metastasis happens when cancer cells spread from their original site to a bone, which is more likely in cases of breast and prostate cancers. Mandela had first been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011 and again in 2016.

Since her most recent diagnosis in August 2022, she has been sharing health updates with her half a million social media followers, often signing off with, "Peace. Passion. Positivity #TerminallyFree".

On Tuesday morning, a statement released via her social media pages announced the passing of the 43-year-old on Monday evening 'surrounded by friends and family'.

Mandela was the eldest child of Zindzi Mandela and the grandchild of struggle heroes Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and former president Nelson Mandela,

Her passing fell on the eve of the birthday of Madikizela Mandela. The pair had enjoyed a close relationship, with Zoleka often referring to her grandmother as her 'Day One'.

Earlier this year, Mandela launched a YouTube series Terminally Free documenting her life since her diagnosis.

Tributes are pouring in for the 43-year-old.

"What a great reunion it’s gonna be on the other side," writes Somizi Mhlongo. "With mama Gogo mkhulu and daughter. It’s hits hard here on earth but it’s a different feeling on the other side."

You fought so so hard.

Rest in peace Zoleka Mandela. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xmcd7adZo3 ' Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) September 26, 2023

One thing about Zoleka Mandela, she lived. A fighter, to the every end! #RIPZolekaMandela pic.twitter.com/PBbpr3Z3jh ' Zanele ka Madiba (@MissMadiba) September 26, 2023

In 2013, Mandela published her memoir (When Hope Whispers) in which she candidly wrote about her battles with mental health, her recovery from drug and alcohol addiction, and the loss of two children.

Mandela is survived by her four children, the youngest (Zingce) who was born the day before her 42nd birthday.

