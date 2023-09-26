British police open an investigation against Russell Brand for sexual offences





Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent John Adderley (skip to 01:58).

Four women are accusing the 48-year-old comedian and actor of sexual assault, prompting the police investigation.

Brand denies the allegations and claims that all said encounters were consensual.

Police have made no arrests so far.

Police don’t name Russell Brand but they have issued a statement saying they have received a number of allegations of sexual offences in London and elsewhere in the country. John Adderley, International News Correspondent

RELATED: Actor and comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse

One of the accusers claims that Brand sexually assaulted her while the two were in a relationship when she was 16 and he was in his early 30s.

Another claims that the actor raped her in his home, and she was treated at a rape crisis centre the same day.

I think when someone comes forward it emboldens others who may not have felt able to come forward to do so. John Adderley, International News Correspondent

Russell Brand performing at Teatro, Montecasino, Trew World Order Tour, 29 September 2015. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN.

With that police investigation underway we will see where it goes from here. John Adderley, International News Correspondent

Listen to the interview for more.