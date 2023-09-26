Who was Todd Matshikiza? Google Doodle celebrates the legendary jazz musician

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'AmaPanyaza' crime prevention unit set up 'unlawfully' claim police experts Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi launched the Crime Prevention Wardens (CPW) programme in Pretoria in April declaring war on crime. 26 September 2023 12:23 PM
8 confirmed dead in Cape Town after storms sweep through the Western Cape Damaging winds and heavy rains lashed the province over the long weekend, resulting in widespread flooding and severe damage to el... 26 September 2023 11:24 AM
Man arrested for buying baby formula during lockdown awarded R150k in civil case A dad who was arrested during the hard lockdown for going out to buy baby formula has been compensated R150 000. 26 September 2023 10:18 AM
View all Local
‘Enough is enough’: Premier hopeful Pappas wants to restore KZN to former glory Pappas, who is the DA's KZN Premier candidate, said the province was in dire need of well-structured leadership, as it faced a num... 26 September 2023 6:18 AM
'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption' Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable. 22 September 2023 4:54 PM
Govt claims organisations using Sept grants dilemma to score political points Over 500,000 beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency did not receive their September social grants due to a syst... 22 September 2023 7:13 AM
View all Politics
SA non-profit named as finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, 2023 ABALOBI helps improve the lives of fishing communities while changing the way they fish to a more sustainable approach. 21 September 2023 9:21 PM
Rupert's Remgro laments worst conditions in decades, but declares huge dividend Posting its full-year results, Remgro emphasized that factors handicapping the economy must be addressed with urgency. 21 September 2023 8:29 PM
Discovery resumes dividend payout: 'Our performance strong in a tough year' Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Adrian Gore after Discovery posts its full-year results. 21 September 2023 7:43 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Take me back! Father joins his children and jumps on a TRAMPOLINE Should there be a petition that grants adults to have their own jumping castle and trampoline? 26 September 2023 12:26 PM
[WATCH] 'I Feel Good' - Young boy sings James Brown's classic song You might find this video the most entertaining on the web! 26 September 2023 12:00 PM
Spyware can infect your phone or computer via the ads you see online – report Spyware lets the user see the contents of the target’s device, including calls, texts, emails, and voicemail. 26 September 2023 11:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The Bokke go by these sign names... Mark Barnard from the South African Deaf Rugby Association says sign names have been bestowed upon each Bok player. 26 September 2023 11:32 AM
Happy 42nd birthday, Serena Williams! Fun facts about the Legend-of-Legends She is undoubtedly one of the greatest tennis players of all time, and that’s only one of the many cool things about her. 26 September 2023 8:47 AM
Banyana VS USA again highlights the issue of professionalising women's football “If we professionalise women's football and these girls don't have to keep day jobs and play football at the same time… what more... 25 September 2023 5:30 PM
View all Sport
Who was Todd Matshikiza? Google Doodle celebrates the legendary jazz musician Todd Matshikiza was a renowned South African jazz pianist, composer, and journalist. 26 September 2023 10:59 AM
5 songs to add to your Bokke playlist (spoiler: You won't be able to sit still) Lekker jy! 22 September 2023 2:55 PM
Happy 65th birthday, Andrea Bocelli! The opera singer celebrates a birthday today and so we celebrate some of his best music! 22 September 2023 10:39 AM
View all Entertainment
New study says humans could be ‘wiped out’ in 250 million years by extreme heat Research indicates the earth's continents will form a ‘super continent’ and drive extreme heat. 26 September 2023 11:46 AM
British police open an investigation against Russell Brand for sexual offences The United Kingdom police have opened a sex crimes investigation against Russell Brand. 26 September 2023 9:19 AM
Dozens of London police officers hand in their firearm permits, army on standby This comes after a police officer was charged with murder. 25 September 2023 1:20 PM
View all World
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
Kenya’s new ambitious urban school meal plan could offer lessons for scaling up The meals provide nutrients necessary for brain development, reducing anaemia and stunting, and increasing immunity. 19 September 2023 11:09 AM
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints. 21 September 2023 6:33 AM
Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global managemen... 20 September 2023 8:40 PM
Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. Wendy Knowler follows up on t... 20 September 2023 7:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Who was Todd Matshikiza? Google Doodle celebrates the legendary jazz musician

26 September 2023 10:59 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Google Doodle
Todd Matshikiza

Todd Matshikiza was a renowned South African jazz pianist, composer, and journalist.

Google Doodle celebrated late South African jazz icon Todd Matshikiza.

In case you missed it, the musician was the inspiration behind Monday’s (25 September) colourful Doodle.

The cartoon was designed and made by local artist Keith Vlahakis to honour the maestro's masterwork.

It specifically referenced the orchestra’s performance of the cantata 'Uxolo' (which means peace) at a Johannesburg festival on 25 September 1956.

But who exactly was Matshikiza?

The legend was a jazz pianist, composer, and journalist.

Born on 7 March 1921 in Queenstown, he obtained a music and teaching diploma from St Peter’s College in Johannesburg.

Fast forward 20 years, the maestro established a private school, the Todd Matshikiza School Of Music, where he mainly taught piano and jazz music.

Matshikiza also went on to join the initial group of authors behind the Drum Music magazine.

He published two columns – one about the development of jazz and another about life in the township.

Decades later, Matshikiza is remembered for his music, including the song 'Quick In Love', which featured in 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' along with the musicals 'Mkhumbane' and 'King Kong'.

He also released an autobiography, 'Chocolates for My Wife' before he passed away in 1968.


This article first appeared on 947 : Who was Todd Matshikiza? Google Doodle celebrates the legendary jazz musician




26 September 2023 10:59 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Google Doodle
Todd Matshikiza

More from Entertainment

President Cyril Ramaphosa lifts the Webb Ellis Trophy with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi following the side's 32-12 victory over England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

5 songs to add to your Bokke playlist (spoiler: You won't be able to sit still)

22 September 2023 2:55 PM

Lekker jy!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Jakub Janecki

Happy 65th birthday, Andrea Bocelli!

22 September 2023 10:39 AM

The opera singer celebrates a birthday today and so we celebrate some of his best music!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mic, recording, commentator / Pexels: Seej Nguyen

Do you have what it takes to be Cosafa's next female voice of football?

21 September 2023 5:47 PM

Here's how to apply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manie Libbok gets emotional, reacting to a viral video by a young fan. Photo: Instagram/Bokrugby

[WATCH] Young fan leaves Manie Libbok emotional: ‘this is why I play’

21 September 2023 1:39 PM

We’re not crying, you are.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

On this day in 1996, Fugees tops charts with 'Ready or Not'

21 September 2023 11:28 AM

When last have you heard this one?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Zaian via Wikimedia Commons

Will MutiChoice bosses accept SABC's bid to broadcast Cricket World Cup?

21 September 2023 11:04 AM

Negotiations have been going on for a while despite the SABC's affordability issue when it comes to sport broadcasting rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leonardo DiCaprio. © polifoto/123rf.com

Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly bypasses London traffic with diplomat’s car

21 September 2023 10:59 AM

With friends in high places, not even London traffic can stop Leonardo DiCaprio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

On this day in 1985: Madonna scores her first UK no.1 album with 'Like A Virgin'

21 September 2023 10:19 AM

'Like A Virgin' was a clear favourite among UK fans, spending 152 weeks on the charts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American singer, Taylor Swift. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/UltimateWarrior13

Taylor Swift fans solve 33m puzzles to reveal '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' vault

21 September 2023 10:06 AM

Taylor Swift fans are in a league of their own!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mam Buyi banks R119,900 on Deal or No Deal SA.

What a win! Contestant banks R119 900 on Deal or No Deal South Africa

21 September 2023 9:11 AM

We are still on a high from her INCREDIBLE win on Deal or No Deal SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

EWN Highlights

Renaming William Nicol Drive part of the CoJ’s drive to remove apartheid legacy

26 September 2023 1:49 PM

ActionSA hopes Mnisi ethics committee referral not a ‘box-ticking exercise'

26 September 2023 12:11 PM

Africa must prioritise its energy security: Ramaphosa

26 September 2023 11:53 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA