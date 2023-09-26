Man arrested for buying baby formula during lockdown awarded R150k in civil case
Lester Kiewit speaks to Naas Le Roux, the father who was arrested for going out to buy baby formula.
Le Roux was arrested during the hard lockdown for trying to buy formula for his then two-day-old baby.
He says that they realised late in the evening that there was a problem with his wife trying to feed their baby, so he had to try to find a 24-hour pharmacy.
I got arrested… and spent the night in the cell.Naas Le Roux
After two years, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ordered the National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola to compensate Le Roux with R150 000 in addition to the cost of his legal fees.
They do not admit or deny guilt, it is basically just saying 'here is something to keep you quiet, now go away.'Naas Le Roux
However, Le Roux says no amount of money can compensate him for the trauma or restore his trust in the South African Police Service.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Man arrested for buying baby formula during lockdown awarded R150k in civil case
