



Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Barnard from the South African Deaf Rugby Association about how they have devised sign names for each Springbok player.

As it's Rugby World Cup season, Barnard says that the South African Deaf Rugby Association worked on bestowing sign names for each Springbok player for about a month.

The aim is to make rugby more inclusive and accessible so everyone can enjoy it and of course - to pay tribute to the Bokkies in green and gold - or white and turquoise, rather.

Barnard says that giving someone a sign name is a big deal because it means that you're part of this unique community.

It's a massive cultural thing. To be given a sign name is a thing that says you're one of us. You're part of a community and that's something that has to be earned. Mark Barnard - South African Deaf Rugby Association

In terms of making rugby more accessible, Barnard says that if you're playing for schools, include rugby for everyone.

But when it comes to broadcasting in South Africa's 12th official language, Barnard says "we only have 108 sign language interpreters in the country, we need more."

Overall, in terms of inclusivity and diversity in broadcasting, Barnard says that the most important thing to remember is...

Being deaf doesn't exclude you from playing games. It's a case of recognising that yes, my ears don't work but it doesn't stop me from running. It doesn't stop me from making a tackle. It's a case of changing up our communication slightly. Mark Barnard - South African Deaf Rugby Association

As for the player's name that was most translatable to sign language... it was Makazole Mapimpi!

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] The Bokke go by these sign names...