'AmaPanyaza' crime prevention unit set up 'unlawfully' claim police experts
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mark Heywood, Editor of Maverick Citizen, about findings that raise concerns about the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens (CPW).
It's been five months since Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi launched the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens (CPW) programme in Pretoria declaring war on crime.
The training and deployment of several thousand CPWs was aimed at enhancing public safety in the province and also helping to reduce youth unemployment.
But did the provincial government break the law itself in setting up the crime-busting unit?
A Daily Maverick article by Mark Heywood and Takudzwa Pongweni claims that the 'AmaPanyaza' was set up unlawfully and risks the abuse of police powers.
In theory, the idea of supplementing the existing police force...with these crime prevention wardens could be a good idea.Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen
As we implement programmes like this, it's also necessary that we do it properly.Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen
Heywood says the unit was not lawfully appointed, properly trained and supervised, properly targeted at the right crimes and that they are subject to the correct complaints processes.
What I discovered through the investigation is that none of the above has been done.Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen
Heywood says, to start with, the appointment of the cohorts was not done according to the provisions of Section 334 of the Criminal Procedure Act.
It has to be done properly. There's good reasons for controlling the use of force, there's good reasons for ensuring police forces are properly trained.Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen
We have to protect the public as much as we have to target the criminals.Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen
Click the podcast link above to listen to the full interview on the legality of the Gauteng premier's Crime Prevention Wardens.
