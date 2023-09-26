AI influencers? Synthetic models want a piece of the social media pie
Bongani Bingwa speaks to My Broadband editor, Jan Vermeulen about AI’s effect on social media influencing.
Even as new as influencing is as a career, it may not last.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has expanded into social media and modeling, hoping to get a piece of the pie.
Dozens of AI models (cartoon or life-like) have popped up across social media already posing as influencers and even signing brand deals.
The facial features and voices are generated through AI, says Vermeulen.
While there are still humans behind these synthetic influencers, the actual persona doing the influencer no longer needs to be human.Jan Vermeulen, editor – My Broadband
Just like with any industry, AI will not completely kill the traditional social media-influencing space, he adds.
Certain traditional aspects, such as the authenticity that human beings offer, will still survive.
More common niches, where potentially a lot of money can be made, could likely be dominated by AI.
Especially when it comes to someone who has made a name for themselves as being off the beaten path or controversial, that’s something that these AI influencers might not venture into.Jan Vermeulen, editor – My Broadband
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/happy-young-black-woman-setting-up-smartphone-before-shooting-podcast-6954220/
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Take me back! Father joins his children and jumps on a TRAMPOLINE
Should there be a petition that grants adults to have their own jumping castle and trampoline?Read More
[WATCH] 'I Feel Good' - Young boy sings James Brown's classic song
You might find this video the most entertaining on the web!Read More
Spyware can infect your phone or computer via the ads you see online – report
Spyware lets the user see the contents of the target’s device, including calls, texts, emails, and voicemail.Read More
A brief history of abortion: From ancient Egypt to fighting stigma today
While some might think of abortion as a modern phenomenon, it has existed for thousands of years.Read More
‘Look past 65’ – Your pension fund probably won't sustain you when you retire
As life expectancy increases and the cost of living rapidly rises, many of us face the reality of not being able to maintain our lifestyle once we retire.Read More
Smoking CAN increase your risk of developing sight-threatening diseases
Here are some of the common habits that can affect your eye health.Read More
Tech addiction: Whether streaming, gaming, social media... help is available
It's a disease of our times. Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to a member of the self-help group 'Internet and Tech Addicts Anonymous' (ITAA).Read More
Fak'ugesi Festival: ‘People around the world desperately want African content'
The festival, now in its 10th year, showcases the best of African innovation.Read More
Are ‘smart cars’ being outsmarted?
Criminals are not letting the advances in technology get the better of them.Read More