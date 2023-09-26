Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] 'I Feel Good' - Young boy sings James Brown's classic song

You might find this video the most entertaining on the web!

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

Kids need to be listened to and taken care of, right?

An adorable little boy is going viral after singing James Brown's 'I Feel Good' so beautifully.

In his Springbok jersey, the boy sang to his peers and educators perfectly.

@actually_its_adele So proud of this boy! Performed infront of the whole jnr prep today #fyp #tiktoksouthafrica #thisismylife #momandboylife #kidperformer #adoptionjourney ♬ original sound - Adele Koolen

Scroll above to see what else is going viral.




