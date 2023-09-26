[LISTEN] Need a snake catcher? Don't get scammed by an illegal one





Lester Kiewit speaks to Johan Marais, author, herpetologist, and the CEO of the African Snakebite Institute, about how their app has an updated list of snake removal specialists.

Since the weather's warming up, snakes are slithering out of hibernation which means you might find one or two in your home or garden.

If you do,don't panic - download the African Snakebite Institute app to get a certified snake remover to help.

Marais says that the contact list on the app is updated monthly.

Currently, there are over 800 snake catchers available.

Every snake catcher on the list has to have a permit from Cape Nature to ensure that the snakes are caught legally.

Marais confirms that "it's illegal for anyone to just catch and transport snakes around."

Marais explains that in the Western Cape, "it's also illegal for snake removers to charge a fee to remove snakes."

If Cape Nature is made aware of this, your permit will be revoked to avoid the exploitation of reptiles.

Overall, snake catchers know what they're doing and have a love for snakes - if you do too and would like to become a snake catcher, apply for a free permit from Cape Nature so that you can be added to the African Snakebite Institute's list.

