[LISTEN] Need a snake catcher? Don't get scammed by an illegal one
Lester Kiewit speaks to Johan Marais, author, herpetologist, and the CEO of the African Snakebite Institute, about how their app has an updated list of snake removal specialists.
Listen to how to spot illegal snake catchers below.
Since the weather's warming up, snakes are slithering out of hibernation which means you might find one or two in your home or garden.
If you do,don't panic - download the African Snakebite Institute app to get a certified snake remover to help.
Marais says that the contact list on the app is updated monthly.
Currently, there are over 800 snake catchers available.
Every snake catcher on the list has to have a permit from Cape Nature to ensure that the snakes are caught legally.
Marais confirms that "it's illegal for anyone to just catch and transport snakes around."
RELATED: DON'T PANIC! SPRING SEES AN INCREASE IN SSSLITHERING SNAKES AROUND THE CAPE
Marais explains that in the Western Cape, "it's also illegal for snake removers to charge a fee to remove snakes."
If Cape Nature is made aware of this, your permit will be revoked to avoid the exploitation of reptiles.
Overall, snake catchers know what they're doing and have a love for snakes - if you do too and would like to become a snake catcher, apply for a free permit from Cape Nature so that you can be added to the African Snakebite Institute's list.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Need a snake catcher? Don't get scammed by an illegal one
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/brown-viper-snake-53478/
More from Local
Discovery entering home loan market with incentivised interest rate discount
The Money Show interviews the CEO of Discovery Bank, Hylton Kallner.Read More
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine
Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa.Read More
Non-compliant sim cards in SA: ‘The Rica process is dodgy’
The Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-related Information Act (Rica) is meant to help police trace phones used in criminal activity back to individual users.Read More
South African tourism: Informal traders need support, not more red tape
"There has been some recovery, but not to pre-pandemic levels. This has been devastating for the country."Read More
Gift of the Givers sends teams across the Western Cape to provide flood aid
As the Western Cape conducts mop-up operations after the storm, Gift of the Givers is stepping up to offer aid.Read More
How are property agents able to repeatedly contact people despite POPIA?
Many homeowners are getting calls from property agents asking if they are keen to sell. Is this a POPIA violation?Read More
R1 BILLION worth of livestock and crops destroyed in fires across SA - Agri SA
"Agriculture is a risky business," says Agri SA CEO, Christo van der Rheede.Read More
'AmaPanyaza' crime prevention unit set up 'unlawfully' claim police experts
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi launched the Crime Prevention Wardens (CPW) programme in Pretoria in April declaring war on crime.Read More
8 confirmed dead in Cape Town after storms sweep through the Western Cape
Damaging winds and heavy rains lashed the province over the long weekend, resulting in widespread flooding and severe damage to electrical infrastructure.Read More