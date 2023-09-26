[WATCH] Take me back! Father joins his children and jumps on a TRAMPOLINE
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.
There is a viral video of this father jumping on a trampoline with his children.
Seeing him jump on the trampoline with such excitement was so funny.
This dad playing on the trampoline
byu/Cheapest_ inContagiousLaughter
In the comment section, some users endorsed his desire to bounce on the trampoline and said they would do the same as uncles.
