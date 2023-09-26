R1 BILLION worth of livestock and crops destroyed in fires across SA - Agri SA
Clarence Ford speaks to Agri SA CEO, Christo van der Rheede.
South African farmers have suffered losses of at least R1 billion in crops and livestock following devastating fires in various parts of the country over the past two months.
Parts of the Northern Cape , Free State and Limpopo have been the worst affected according to Agri SA.
Some 1.2 million hectares of land was damaged and farmers need urgent help says van der Rheede.
You need to have very good cooperation between government, provincial government, municipalities and the farming sector.Christo van der Rheede, CEO - Agri SA
The big challenge is capacity at municipal level, firefighting equipment, the readiness...it's almost non-existent.Christo van der Rheede, CEO - Agri SA
More and more the responsibility to manage disasters is resting on farming communities and farm workers themselves.Christo van der Rheede, CEO - Agri SA
The news comes as Agri SA on Tuesday confirmed reports from livestock farmers of animal deaths following the Heritage Day weekend storms that battered the Western Cape.
RELATED: Livestock farmers report animal deaths following Heritage Day weekend storms
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : R1 BILLION worth of livestock and crops destroyed in fires across SA - Agri SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_45219420_herd-of-sheep-on-a-truck.html
