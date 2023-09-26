Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Africa
Opinion
Un-bear-lievable! Mama has nerves of steel as bear hops onto picnic table

26 September 2023 3:26 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Mexico
Black Bear
TikTok
San Pedro

[WATCH] In a video posted on social media, the bear can be seen climbing onto the table and devouring the family's food.

Check out how this mom stays calm under pressure as a black bear hops onto the picnic table and starts helping himself to lunch!

This woman and her family were enjoying a meal at the Chipinque Ecological Park in San Pedro, Mexico when they were joined by an uninvited guest.

The highly curious (and hungry) black bear got a little too close for comfort and began devouring the food on the picnic table.

Just inches away the mother can be seen, cool as can be, shielding a young boy's eyes, presumably to prevent any reaction that might alarm the bear and potentially provoke an attack.

Once he's had his fill, the bear climbs down off the table and wanders off, without so much as a 'thanks for the grub!'.

That's un-bear-lievable!

RELATED: Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Un-bear-lievable! Mama has nerves of steel as bear hops onto picnic table




