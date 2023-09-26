How are property agents able to repeatedly contact people despite POPIA?
Lester Kiewit speaks with Thato Ramaili, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority.
Homeowners report receiving persistent calls, raising questions about how estate agents get hold of phone numbers.
When one listener pressed a property agent on this, he claimed the number came from the Deeds Office.
As South Africa has strict privacy laws, it is unclear whether this type of cold calling is allowed.
Ramaili says that, with this marketing, it is important whether the agent has your consent to use your number.
She says that, when you move in, you may have signed a form in which you agree to be contacted for marketing purposes.
Sometimes we are in such a hurry that we just click 'yes'.Thato Ramaili, Acting CEO - Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority
The only time a property practitioner can contact you is when there is implied or written consent.Thato Ramaili, Acting CEO - Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority
She says, if you do not want to be called, then ask them not to contact you again.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How are property agents able to repeatedly contact people despite POPIA?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_98191011_portrait-of-an-angry-young-businessman-dressed-in-suit-yelling-at-mobile-phone-while-sitting-at-the-.html
