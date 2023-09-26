



WhatsApp recently announced its decision to stop supporting some smartphones after 24 October, 2023.

This is in line with its latest app update with a few new features.

RELATED: WhatsApp introduces 'Channels' to give brands power to broadcast to consumers

“To keep up with the latest advances in technology, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones,” WhatsApp said.

Some devices losing WhatsApp’s support include, HTC Onem, Sony Xperia Z, LG Optimus G Pro, Samsung Galaxy S2, Samsung Galaxy Nexus, HTC Sensation, Motorola Droid Razr, Sony Xperia S2, and more.

If your smartphone is on the chopping block, it’s best to update or upgrade your device.

WhatsApp will be supported on devices that meet the following requirements:

• Android phones with OS 4.1 and above

• iPhones with iOS 12 and later

• Phones with KaiOS 2.5.0 and above, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2

Before ending its support, WhatsApp will send you a notification in advance if your device’s operating system is no longer supported.

RELATED: Did you know? WhatsApp now lets you lock individual chats. Here's how it works

This article first appeared on 947 : WhatsApp will stop working on these Android and iPhone smartphones after 24 Oct