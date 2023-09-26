WhatsApp will stop working on these Android and iPhone smartphones after 24 Oct
WhatsApp recently announced its decision to stop supporting some smartphones after 24 October, 2023.
This is in line with its latest app update with a few new features.
RELATED: WhatsApp introduces 'Channels' to give brands power to broadcast to consumers
“To keep up with the latest advances in technology, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones,” WhatsApp said.
Some devices losing WhatsApp’s support include, HTC Onem, Sony Xperia Z, LG Optimus G Pro, Samsung Galaxy S2, Samsung Galaxy Nexus, HTC Sensation, Motorola Droid Razr, Sony Xperia S2, and more.
If your smartphone is on the chopping block, it’s best to update or upgrade your device.
WhatsApp will be supported on devices that meet the following requirements:
• Android phones with OS 4.1 and above
• iPhones with iOS 12 and later
• Phones with KaiOS 2.5.0 and above, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2
Before ending its support, WhatsApp will send you a notification in advance if your device’s operating system is no longer supported.
RELATED: Did you know? WhatsApp now lets you lock individual chats. Here's how it works
This article first appeared on 947 : WhatsApp will stop working on these Android and iPhone smartphones after 24 Oct
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_85673330_chiang-mai-thailand-september-12-2017-samsung-galaxy-s6-smartphone-launches-whatsapp-application-on-.html?vti=n43zbs3ipo6ae6yyck-1-15
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign
Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal.Read More
Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections
'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog,Read More
Discovery entering home loan market with incentivised interest rate discount
The Money Show interviews the CEO of Discovery Bank, Hylton Kallner.Read More
Emergent biliteracy in children: 'The benefits are huge'
Growing up with more than one language will NOT confuse your children.Read More
Farmed rhinos will soon ‘rewild’ the African savanna
In case you missed it, a new report has bad news for Earth’s five surviving species of rhino.Read More
[WATCH] Take me back! Father joins his children and jumps on a TRAMPOLINE
Should there be a petition that grants adults to have their own jumping castle and trampoline?Read More
[WATCH] 'I Feel Good' - Young boy sings James Brown's classic song
You might find this video the most entertaining on the web!Read More
Spyware can infect your phone or computer via the ads you see online – report
Spyware lets the user see the contents of the target’s device, including calls, texts, emails, and voicemail.Read More
AI influencers? Synthetic models want a piece of the social media pie
Jan Vermeulen (My Broadband) breaks down AI expansion into social media.Read More