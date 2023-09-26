Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Discovery entering home loan market with incentivised interest rate discount The Money Show interviews the CEO of Discovery Bank, Hylton Kallner. 26 September 2023 8:14 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
Non-compliant sim cards in SA: ‘The Rica process is dodgy’ The Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-related Information Act (Rica) is meant to help po... 26 September 2023 6:41 PM
View all Local
‘Enough is enough’: Premier hopeful Pappas wants to restore KZN to former glory Pappas, who is the DA's KZN Premier candidate, said the province was in dire need of well-structured leadership, as it faced a num... 26 September 2023 6:18 AM
'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption' Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable. 22 September 2023 4:54 PM
Govt claims organisations using Sept grants dilemma to score political points Over 500,000 beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency did not receive their September social grants due to a syst... 22 September 2023 7:13 AM
View all Politics
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections 'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog, 26 September 2023 8:38 PM
IDC disburses almost R18bn in funding, 147% up from previous financial year The Money Show interviews CEO Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho after the Industrial Development Corporation posts its year-end results. 26 September 2023 7:02 PM
View all Business
Emergent biliteracy in children: 'The benefits are huge' Growing up with more than one language will NOT confuse your children. 26 September 2023 6:10 PM
WhatsApp will stop working on these Android and iPhone smartphones after 24 Oct These devices are on WhatsApp's chopping block. 26 September 2023 3:10 PM
Farmed rhinos will soon ‘rewild’ the African savanna In case you missed it, a new report has bad news for Earth’s five surviving species of rhino. 26 September 2023 2:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The Bokke go by these sign names... Mark Barnard from the South African Deaf Rugby Association says sign names have been bestowed upon each Bok player. 26 September 2023 11:32 AM
Happy 42nd birthday, Serena Williams! Fun facts about the Legend-of-Legends She is undoubtedly one of the greatest tennis players of all time, and that’s only one of the many cool things about her. 26 September 2023 8:47 AM
Banyana VS USA again highlights the issue of professionalising women's football “If we professionalise women's football and these girls don't have to keep day jobs and play football at the same time… what more... 25 September 2023 5:30 PM
View all Sport
Who was Todd Matshikiza? Google Doodle celebrates the legendary jazz musician Todd Matshikiza was a renowned South African jazz pianist, composer, and journalist. 26 September 2023 10:59 AM
5 songs to add to your Bokke playlist (spoiler: You won't be able to sit still) Lekker jy! 22 September 2023 2:55 PM
Happy 65th birthday, Andrea Bocelli! The opera singer celebrates a birthday today and so we celebrate some of his best music! 22 September 2023 10:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Un-bear-lievable! Mama has nerves of steel as bear hops onto picnic table [WATCH] In a video posted on social media, the bear can be seen climbing onto the table and devouring the family's food. 26 September 2023 3:26 PM
New study says humans could be ‘wiped out’ in 250 million years by extreme heat Research indicates the earth's continents will form a ‘super continent’ and drive extreme heat. 26 September 2023 11:46 AM
British police open an investigation against Russell Brand for sexual offences The United Kingdom police have opened a sex crimes investigation against Russell Brand. 26 September 2023 9:19 AM
View all World
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
Kenya’s new ambitious urban school meal plan could offer lessons for scaling up The meals provide nutrients necessary for brain development, reducing anaemia and stunting, and increasing immunity. 19 September 2023 11:09 AM
View all Africa
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections 'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog, 26 September 2023 8:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints. 21 September 2023 6:33 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections

26 September 2023 8:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
business books
Bronwyn Williams
#TimUrban

'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog,

Motheo Khoaripe talks to regular book reviewer Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

RELATED STORY:

Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why?

Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) talked to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

She reviewed What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies.

@ gwensgraphicstudio/123rf.com
@ gwensgraphicstudio/123rf.com

The book is written by Tim Urban, who has built up a following of millions of readers with the blog Wait But Why that he started in 2013.

Urban uses stick figure illustrations to explain complicated issues and concepts in a way that makes these understandable to his readers.

Essentially the problem that Tim Urban is identifying and trying to address in this book is that of increasing polarisation... but more importantly, binary polarisation when it comes to our politics and our ideologies, and how that has really affected tearing our societies apart in a quite literal sense.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

This is a global issue - we always hear these conversations around polarisation, around extremism, around not being able to find any middle ground between opposing ideologies of political views. It's something that Urban has written about generally from the American perspective...

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

...but his understanding of the root causes of these issues and some of the ways we can think about bridging that divide and find that centre before it cannot hold anymore do apply everywhere in the world, and particularly here in South Africa.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

We've got an election season coming up - it's a good time to rethink our own mental models we hold in our minds when it comes to making political choices that will have a bearing on society.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Description on Amazon:

From the creator of the wildly popular blog Wait But Why, a fun and fascinating deep dive into what the hell is going on in our strange, unprecedented modern times.

Between 2013 and 2016, Tim Urban became one of the world's most popular bloggers, writing dozens of viral, long-form articles about everything from AI to colonizing Mars to procrastination. Then, he turned his attention to a new topic: the society around him. Why was everything such a mess? Why was everyone acting like such a baby? When did things get so tribal? Why do humans do this stuff?

This massive topic sent Tim tumbling down his deepest rabbit hole yet, through mountains of history, evolutionary psychology, political theory, neuroscience, and modern-day political movements, as he tried to figure out the answer to a simple question: What's our problem?

Six years later, he emerged from the hole holding this book. What's Our Problem? is a deep and expansive analysis of our modern times, in the classic style of Wait But Why, packed with original concepts, sticky metaphors, and 300 drawings. The book provides an entirely new framework and language for thinking and talking about today's complex world. Instead of focusing on the usual left-center-right horizontal political axis, which is all about what we think, the book introduces a vertical axis that explores how we think, as individuals and as groups. Readers will find themselves on a delightful and fascinating journey that will ultimately change the way they see the world around them.

Anyway he wanted to say a lot more about all of this but there was a word limit on this book description so just go read the book.

Scroll up to listen to Williams' review


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections




26 September 2023 8:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
business books
Bronwyn Williams
#TimUrban

More from Business Books

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them

20 September 2023 8:40 PM

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global management consulting firm McKinsey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ photoschmidt/123rf.com

Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why?

12 September 2023 8:32 PM

'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dmbaker/123rf.com

Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA'

5 September 2023 8:38 PM

Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenges, the Solutions'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

False news / Wikimedia Commons: mikemacmarketing

The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves

29 August 2023 7:23 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief

8 August 2023 8:33 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author William H. McRaven.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ zdeneksasek/123rf.com

Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history?

1 August 2023 7:23 PM

Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Years", a Financial Times 'book to read in 2023'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nexusplexus/123rf.com

Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'

18 July 2023 8:19 PM

News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Student Village CEO Ronen Aires on LinkedIn

How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world

11 July 2023 7:31 PM

'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews "Breach" by youth marketing expert Ronen Aires.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ adam121/123rf.com

'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team

27 June 2023 8:21 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your team'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peopleimages12/123rf.com

BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows

20 June 2023 8:17 PM

Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

R1 BILLION worth of livestock and crops destroyed in fires across SA - Agri SA

Local

South African tourism: Informal traders need support, not more red tape

Business Local

Non-compliant sim cards in SA: ‘The Rica process is dodgy’

Local

EWN Highlights

The day that was: WC’s clean up, William Nicol is now Winnie Mandela Drive

26 September 2023 10:01 PM

Ramokgopa wants to ensure the expansion of national grid treated with urgency

26 September 2023 9:43 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Uqanjwe ngelika Winnie Mandela Drive umgwaqo waseGoli

26 September 2023 9:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA