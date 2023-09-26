Discovery entering home loan market with incentivised interest rate discount





FILE: Discovery Group offices in Sandton. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The Discovery Group is ready to shake up the home loan market next year.

Discovery Bank has announced it will offer home loans with an interest rate reward system which will give clients up to 1.5% off their rate.

Clients will get this discount "for engaging and managing their money well".

Discovery Bank will offer clients an entire home ecosystem which incorporates competitive home loans, protection for their homes and family, access to additional financing and exclusive solar solutions, on top of rewarding clients for managing their money well with up to 1.5% off their home loan interest rate. Hylton Kallner, CEO - Discovery Bank

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank.

Kallner says the home loan product they launched on Tuesday represents "the latest representation" of their shared value model.

In the context of our analysis of the market where nine out of ten mortgage holders in South Africa have home loan interest rates of prime or higher, the proposition that we're offering whereby you can reduce your personalised rate by a further 1.5% by managing your money well we think is very attractive... particularly in an environment where consumers are under pressure from higher interest rates. Hylton Kallner, CEO - Discovery Bank

Currently the bank is growing by about 1 000 clients a day, and while home loans themselves are relatively low volume, what they do provide our clients is to have all of their banking with Discovery Bank and that obviously is a very positive development for them. Hylton Kallner, CEO - Discovery Bank

A limited product pilot will be launched during the fourth quarter of 2023 and clients will be able to apply for a home loan through Discovery Bank from the first quarter of 2024.

