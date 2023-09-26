IDC disburses almost R18bn in funding, 147% up from previous financial year
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) of South Africa has posted its financial results for the year ended 31 March 2023.
The IDC provides finance for industrial development projects within and beyond South Africa.
The state-owned entity reported a net profit of R5.9 billion, a 118.5% jump from the previous year.
The strengthening of its balance sheet reflects the effective implementation of strategic initiatives, the Corporation says in the results statement.
RELATED: IDC funding approvals up by 146%, with disbursements seeing 14% growth to R7.2bn
It approved funding totalling R20.7 billion for the past financial year, almost 30% up on the previous period.
R17.8 billion of that amount has been disbursed, an increase of 147% compared to only R7.2 billion in 2021/22.
Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho, CEO of the IDC.
FY2023 was great. It was a momentum really that was carried through from the year before... If you were to take a step back, during the COVID year 2020 we barely survived and we started recovering come 2021 and it was 2022 that we started putting a massive effort really into deal origination.Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho, CEO - Industrial Development Corporation
Hence we were able to disburse close to R18 billion, up from about R7 billion the year before.... so a combination of efficiency and transaction execution, robust origination, but also large quantum transactions like the R3.5 billion we advanced to Northam as part of their expansion programme.Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho, CEO - Industrial Development Corporation
Nchocho acknowledges that entrepreneurs are hesitant to apply for loans in the current economic climate of uncertainty.
Where the IDC fell short of its own aspirations in terms of targets was in the area of lending money to women- and youth-owned businesses, he says.
"The numbers are not high in terms of applications, but they are sizeable."
Listen to the interview audio at the top of the article for more detail
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : IDC disburses almost R18bn in funding, 147% up from previous financial year
Source : @IDCSouthAfrica on Twitter
More from Business
Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.Read More
High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods
Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town.Read More
RCL Foods culls 410,000 chickens as virulent bird flu strain spreads
RCL Foods owns Rainbow Chicken, one of South Africa's largest chicken suppliers.Read More
Spar to exit Poland, while botched local SAP project costs it R1.4 billion
Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the Spar Group's troubles from independent investment analyst Chris Gilmour (Gilmour Research).Read More
Capitec Bank adds 1 million new clients in six months
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Gerrie Fourie after Capitec Bank posts its half-year results.Read More
Old Mutual profits under pressure, but dividend increased by over a quarter
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson after Old Mutual posts its half-year results.Read More
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to?
A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says branding expert Brendan Seery.Read More
Millions of SAns could be using sim cards that are fraudulently registered
A Business Day investigation shows an apparent direct link between unregistered sim cards and the black market, organised crime and money-laundering.Read More
Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big'
Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our economy.Read More