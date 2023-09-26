IDC disburses almost R18bn in funding, 147% up from previous financial year

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 28 September 2023 9:46 PM
High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town. 28 September 2023 8:58 PM
RCL Foods culls 410,000 chickens as virulent bird flu strain spreads RCL Foods owns Rainbow Chicken, one of South Africa's largest chicken suppliers. 28 September 2023 8:56 PM
View all Local
South Africa's Water Crisis and Climate Change Challenges Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South... 28 September 2023 12:43 PM
[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery' Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures. 28 September 2023 9:46 AM
Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big' Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our e... 27 September 2023 7:09 PM
View all Politics
Spar to exit Poland, while botched local SAP project costs it R1.4 billion Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the Spar Group's troubles from independent investment analyst Chris Gilmour (Gilmour Research). 28 September 2023 7:41 PM
Capitec Bank adds 1 million new clients in six months Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Gerrie Fourie after Capitec Bank posts its half-year results. 28 September 2023 6:54 PM
Old Mutual profits under pressure, but dividend increased by over a quarter Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson after Old Mutual posts its half-year results. 27 September 2023 9:05 PM
View all Business
Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 28 September 2023 9:46 PM
High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town. 28 September 2023 8:58 PM
What do people think about when they go to sleep? Good news, there are techniques you can use to change the style and content of your pre-sleep thoughts. 28 September 2023 3:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years A big win for women in motorsport! 28 September 2023 11:55 AM
‘What have I done to football that it's doing this to me?’ - Mpho Makola Former Polokwane City midfielder, Mpho Makola touches on the ups and downs of his football career. 28 September 2023 10:46 AM
"When sport stars fall on hard times, we're there to help." Sport Legends Trust Here's how to illicit help from the organisation. 28 September 2023 10:39 AM
View all Sport
Hollywood writers strike comes to an end after 5 months The Writers Guild agreed to a deal, putting an end to the 148-day strike. 28 September 2023 1:18 PM
No flocking joke! Sheep live the high life after eating medical-grade cannaBAAs Should these sheep be behind baas for being so baad? 28 September 2023 10:54 AM
Rocking the Daisies postponed to 17-19 November due to disastrous floods Rocking the Daisies' team confirms that both Cape Town and Jozi festival dates have been postponed. 28 September 2023 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change. 28 September 2023 11:10 AM
15-year-old UK school girl murdered by boy while protecting her friend A 15-year-old schoolgirl was stabbed to death while protecting her friend from an ex on a Croydon bus. 28 September 2023 11:02 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

IDC disburses almost R18bn in funding, 147% up from previous financial year

26 September 2023 7:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Job creation
Bruce Whitfield
Industrial Development Corporation
IDC
business funding
TP Nchocho
Tshokolo Nchocho
economic recovery
development finance

The Money Show interviews CEO Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho after the Industrial Development Corporation posts its year-end results.

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) of South Africa has posted its financial results for the year ended 31 March 2023.

The IDC provides finance for industrial development projects within and beyond South Africa.

TP Nchocho, CEO of the Industrial Development Corporation - Twitter
TP Nchocho, CEO of the Industrial Development Corporation - Twitter

The state-owned entity reported a net profit of R5.9 billion, a 118.5% jump from the previous year.

The strengthening of its balance sheet reflects the effective implementation of strategic initiatives, the Corporation says in the results statement.

RELATED: IDC funding approvals up by 146%, with disbursements seeing 14% growth to R7.2bn

It approved funding totalling R20.7 billion for the past financial year, almost 30% up on the previous period.

R17.8 billion of that amount has been disbursed, an increase of 147% compared to only R7.2 billion in 2021/22.

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho, CEO of the IDC.

FY2023 was great. It was a momentum really that was carried through from the year before... If you were to take a step back, during the COVID year 2020 we barely survived and we started recovering come 2021 and it was 2022 that we started putting a massive effort really into deal origination.

Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho, CEO - Industrial Development Corporation

Hence we were able to disburse close to R18 billion, up from about R7 billion the year before.... so a combination of efficiency and transaction execution, robust origination, but also large quantum transactions like the R3.5 billion we advanced to Northam as part of their expansion programme.

Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho, CEO - Industrial Development Corporation

Nchocho acknowledges that entrepreneurs are hesitant to apply for loans in the current economic climate of uncertainty.

Where the IDC fell short of its own aspirations in terms of targets was in the area of lending money to women- and youth-owned businesses, he says.

"The numbers are not high in terms of applications, but they are sizeable."

Listen to the interview audio at the top of the article for more detail


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : IDC disburses almost R18bn in funding, 147% up from previous financial year




More from Business

Picture: Pixabay

Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU

28 September 2023 9:46 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fieldbar cooler box - The Fieldbar Co. on Facebook

High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods

28 September 2023 8:58 PM

Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © David Tadevosian /123rf.com

RCL Foods culls 410,000 chickens as virulent bird flu strain spreads

28 September 2023 8:56 PM

RCL Foods owns Rainbow Chicken, one of South Africa's largest chicken suppliers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© morris71/123rf.com

Spar to exit Poland, while botched local SAP project costs it R1.4 billion

28 September 2023 7:41 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the Spar Group's troubles from independent investment analyst Chris Gilmour (Gilmour Research).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @CapitecBankSA

Capitec Bank adds 1 million new clients in six months

28 September 2023 6:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Gerrie Fourie after Capitec Bank posts its half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Old Mutual on Twitter @OldMutualSA

Old Mutual profits under pressure, but dividend increased by over a quarter

27 September 2023 9:05 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson after Old Mutual posts its half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Investec 'Think on your feet' ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to?

27 September 2023 8:44 PM

A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says branding expert Brendan Seery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ parttime/123rf.com

Millions of SAns could be using sim cards that are fraudulently registered

27 September 2023 8:26 PM

A Business Day investigation shows an apparent direct link between unregistered sim cards and the black market, organised crime and money-laundering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa received an update from Cabinet members and business leaders on progress made in the collaboration between government and business, 26 September 2023 - @PresidencyZA

Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big'

27 September 2023 7:09 PM

Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hotel, tourism industry, hospitality / Pexels: cottonbro studio

'Treasury's budget cuts will have potentially big impact on hospitality sector'

27 September 2023 5:38 PM

Currently, government bookings make up roughly 60% of hotel bookings across the metropole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

