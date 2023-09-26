WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign
Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (BizCommunity) shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.
Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week, the campaign launching Checkers' Xtra Savings Plus deal is the hero pick for Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist at Bizcommunity.
It's a monthly subscription offering unlimited free Sixty60 grocery deliveries, along with "more personalised offers and an additional in-store discount”.
RELATED: WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault
The TV ad stars a Tom Cruise lookalike in recreated scenes from some of the Hollywood star's most famous action movies.
It works as entertainment and as marketing, is Seery's verdict.
Part of the fun is picking out the movies you can remember that Cruise has been in, but also it's a great way of giving across the message of the various benefits of having this Xtra Savings Plus.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
A great ad should be a little bit of fun, a little bit of entertainment... and should sell the product. I think this definitely does sell the product.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
Watch the fun campaign below:
Scroll to the top to listen to Seery's advertising critiques
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dk9GksaXafk
More from Business
Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections
'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog,Read More
Discovery entering home loan market with incentivised interest rate discount
The Money Show interviews the CEO of Discovery Bank, Hylton Kallner.Read More
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine
Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa.Read More
IDC disburses almost R18bn in funding, 147% up from previous financial year
The Money Show interviews CEO Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho after the Industrial Development Corporation posts its year-end results.Read More
South African tourism: Informal traders need support, not more red tape
"There has been some recovery, but not to pre-pandemic levels. This has been devastating for the country."Read More
SA non-profit named as finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, 2023
ABALOBI helps improve the lives of fishing communities while changing the way they fish to a more sustainable approach.Read More
Rupert's Remgro laments worst conditions in decades, but declares huge dividend
Posting its full-year results, Remgro emphasized that factors handicapping the economy must be addressed with urgency.Read More
Discovery resumes dividend payout: 'Our performance strong in a tough year'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Adrian Gore after Discovery posts its full-year results.Read More
Kganyago keeps interest rates unchanged but warns MPC 'stands ready to act'
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision on Thursday.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections
'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog,Read More
Discovery entering home loan market with incentivised interest rate discount
The Money Show interviews the CEO of Discovery Bank, Hylton Kallner.Read More
Emergent biliteracy in children: 'The benefits are huge'
Growing up with more than one language will NOT confuse your children.Read More
WhatsApp will stop working on these Android and iPhone smartphones after 24 Oct
These devices are on WhatsApp's chopping block.Read More
Farmed rhinos will soon ‘rewild’ the African savanna
In case you missed it, a new report has bad news for Earth’s five surviving species of rhino.Read More
[WATCH] Take me back! Father joins his children and jumps on a TRAMPOLINE
Should there be a petition that grants adults to have their own jumping castle and trampoline?Read More
[WATCH] 'I Feel Good' - Young boy sings James Brown's classic song
You might find this video the most entertaining on the web!Read More
Spyware can infect your phone or computer via the ads you see online – report
Spyware lets the user see the contents of the target’s device, including calls, texts, emails, and voicemail.Read More
AI influencers? Synthetic models want a piece of the social media pie
Jan Vermeulen (My Broadband) breaks down AI expansion into social media.Read More
More from Opinion
Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections
'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog,Read More
MANDY WIENER: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight
The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints.Read More
Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them
Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global management consulting firm McKinsey.Read More
Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car
Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. Wendy Knowler follows up on the cases of two motorists who fell for this scam.Read More
WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault
Checkers Sixty60 shows it doesn't take itself too seriously with a quick response to the national conversation about the Springboks' controversial away kit.Read More
Kids shorter than 150cm should ALWAYS travel in a car seat – expert
Child Passenger Safety Week (17 to 23 September) promotes the importance of keeping your child safe in a car.Read More
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for
We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions!Read More
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you
Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act.Read More
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign
The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother.Read More